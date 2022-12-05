Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Giants-Commanders Week 13: By the Numbers
One last look back at the numbers from the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders.
Big Blue View
Film analysis: Giants’ Azeez Ojulari made his presence known in return
Azeez Ojulari played 49 snaps for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in in his return to action from a quad injury. Ojulari had not played since Week 4. Let’s see how the second-year edge defender fared. It did not take long for Ojluari to...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Reacting to Giants-Commanders tie
On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to Sunday’s 20-20 tie between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. :50 — A tie that felt like a loss. 3:00 — The Feliciano Flex. 6:00 — The Darius...
Big Blue View
Is now the time to decide on Daniel Jones?
Personally I’d like to keep Daniel Jones but thank god for all of us it’s not up to me to make GM decisions. Right now SF seems like the perfect place for him. Considering how low their draft picks are, this might make sense to them in both the long term and short term. I think DJ has shown as much guts as any other QB in the league. Every time he entered a game I used to think he was gonna get killed back there. Yet he kept his head, he’s improved and now has experience to build on. Nevertheless if we’re gonna consider letting him go I don’t think anyone would have more to gain than SF. In fact I’d be surprised if we don’t wind up in a bidding war with them in the off-season.
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: OT Roy Mbaeteka signed to the practice squad
The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. Giants fans likely remember Mbaeteka as the massive Nigerian tackle from the offseason and training camp program. He was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/9: Running game, Brian-Daboll, Pro Bowl voting, more headlines
The way to deal with the Philadelphia defense this season has largely been by running the ball. Of course, that isn’t easy. The Eagles are 17th in the league against the run, giving up 117.9 yards per game. They are 24th in yards allowed per rushing attempt at 4.6. During a five-game stretch from Weeks 5-10, they gave up 124 or more yards rushing in five straight games, culminating with 152 allowed in their 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/7: Odell, Daboll-Sirianni connection, Barkley, more headlines
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM “The Fan” said he is “not confident at all” when it comes to signing Beckham without seeing him work out first. “That’s the issue. We’ve got a good bead on that. We’ve got...
Big Blue View
Pro Bowl voting: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tops fan vote at running back
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of Wednesday at noon ET, Barkley had 122,295 votes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall. Barkley is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with...
Bears' Justin Fields Leads All Quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13
Justin Fields leads quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields led all quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13, outside of the Bucs-Saints MNF game. The Bears' second-year quarterback recorded a 90.6 QBR for Week 13, 0.1 points higher than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes....
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles Week 14: 4 things to know
The New York Giants, reeling in recent weeks after a surprisingly fast start to the season, could use something unexpected to give their playoff hopes a boost. Can they find it with an unlikely victory over the Philadelphia Eagles?. Let’s look at some of the things to know as we...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/6: Underdogs again, Daboll, Love, more headlines
The Giants’ offense, though, came up short, according to BBV’s Ed Valentine. Saquon Barkley (18 carries, 63 yards) averaged only 3.5 yards per carry. The Feliciano play, the Slayton miss, the botched third-and-3 in overtime all cost the Giants opportunities. The Giants have issues in the interior of...
Big Blue View
Saquon Barkley nominated for the Walter Payton Man of The Year award
The New York Giants have named Saquon Barkley their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of The Year Award. “Being the recipient for the New York Giants and getting honored is truly amazing,” Barkley said in a statement from the team. “It’s something that was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I want to win the whole thing. But it’s not just about winning the award. It’s all about the work you do within the community to try to make an impact and try to make change. I’m very fortunate. I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to play the sport that I love and live out my dream and be able to have an impact on children. That’s something I wanted to do from the moment I stepped on the field and the moment I was drafted by the Giants. To finally be a recipient for them and hopefully the winner for them is something that’s a dream of mine and a goal of mine. Hopefully, I’m able to accomplish it.
Big Blue View
Punt God, Anyone?
Https://www.nfl.com/news/former-bills-punter-matt-araiza-won-t-be-charged-in-alleged-gang-rape. Its become fairly evident lo these many weeks that Gillan is not the answer at punter. Since the Seahawks game he's been very consistently inconsistent. He's costed us dearly in terms of field position for 5 weeks in a row. So how about trading in a hammer for a god?
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors update: Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones admits concern about Beckham’s health
What is the latest on Odell Beckham Jr., the ballyhooed free agent wide receiver who visited with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week and was set to conclude a visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday?. Let’s get into it. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants’ Week 13 tie with the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders both came into Week 13 with a lot on the line and hoping for a much-needed win. Instead, the teams came out of the game with a depressing tie. This game swung wildly between exciting and frustrating as both teams made big plays...
Big Blue View
What’s up with the New York Giants’ offense?
What is going on with the New York Giants’ offense?. As the Giants raced out to a surprising 6-1 start, perhaps over-inflating expectations for a team at the beginning of a new era with a rookie GM and head coach, the Giants’ offense was hardly a juggernaut. The...
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 14: Giants move to No. 13 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (14) The Giants had multiple chances to close out the Commanders on Sunday but had to settle for a tie after Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell well short of the uprights on the final play of overtime. Had New York’s defense made a final stand at the end of regulation, we’d be talking about the Giants rediscovering the spirit and resolve that defined the early portion of their season. Instead, this remains a team that, while still in playoff position, has just one win (against the lowly Texans) in the past six weeks. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Eagles before a rematch with the Commanders in their building. Big Blue is about to reach a fork in the road of its season.
Big Blue View
PFF stats and snap counts: What did we learn about the Giants from Week 13?
Let’s take a look at the Pro Football Focus grades and official snap counts for the New York Giants from Sunday’s overtime tie with the Washington Commanders. What can we learn about who played well, who didn’t, and how ever-evolving playing rotations are changing for the Giants?
Big Blue View
Do the Giants have a linebacker problem?
Off-ball linebacker is a difficult position to play in the modern NFL. The position used to be dominated by big, tough players whose job was primarily to stop the run and who sometimes went up against offensive lineman who weren’t much bigger than they were. In today’s passing-dominated NFL, though, agility is prized as much as toughness, because linebackers are sometimes tasked with rushing the passer and are often asked to cover running backs and tight ends.
