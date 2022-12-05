ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Big Blue View

Is now the time to decide on Daniel Jones?

Personally I’d like to keep Daniel Jones but thank god for all of us it’s not up to me to make GM decisions. Right now SF seems like the perfect place for him. Considering how low their draft picks are, this might make sense to them in both the long term and short term. I think DJ has shown as much guts as any other QB in the league. Every time he entered a game I used to think he was gonna get killed back there. Yet he kept his head, he’s improved and now has experience to build on. Nevertheless if we’re gonna consider letting him go I don’t think anyone would have more to gain than SF. In fact I’d be surprised if we don’t wind up in a bidding war with them in the off-season.
Big Blue View

Giants roster moves: OT Roy Mbaeteka signed to the practice squad

The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. Giants fans likely remember Mbaeteka as the massive Nigerian tackle from the offseason and training camp program. He was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/9: Running game, Brian-Daboll, Pro Bowl voting, more headlines

The way to deal with the Philadelphia defense this season has largely been by running the ball. Of course, that isn’t easy. The Eagles are 17th in the league against the run, giving up 117.9 yards per game. They are 24th in yards allowed per rushing attempt at 4.6. During a five-game stretch from Weeks 5-10, they gave up 124 or more yards rushing in five straight games, culminating with 152 allowed in their 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Big Blue View

Pro Bowl voting: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tops fan vote at running back

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of Wednesday at noon ET, Barkley had 122,295 votes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall. Barkley is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Leads All Quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13

Justin Fields leads quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields led all quarterbacks in QBR for Week 13, outside of the Bucs-Saints MNF game. The Bears' second-year quarterback recorded a 90.6 QBR for Week 13, 0.1 points higher than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes....
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles Week 14: 4 things to know

The New York Giants, reeling in recent weeks after a surprisingly fast start to the season, could use something unexpected to give their playoff hopes a boost. Can they find it with an unlikely victory over the Philadelphia Eagles?. Let’s look at some of the things to know as we...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/6: Underdogs again, Daboll, Love, more headlines

The Giants’ offense, though, came up short, according to BBV’s Ed Valentine. Saquon Barkley (18 carries, 63 yards) averaged only 3.5 yards per carry. The Feliciano play, the Slayton miss, the botched third-and-3 in overtime all cost the Giants opportunities. The Giants have issues in the interior of...
Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley nominated for the Walter Payton Man of The Year award

The New York Giants have named Saquon Barkley their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of The Year Award. “Being the recipient for the New York Giants and getting honored is truly amazing,” Barkley said in a statement from the team. “It’s something that was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I want to win the whole thing. But it’s not just about winning the award. It’s all about the work you do within the community to try to make an impact and try to make change. I’m very fortunate. I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to play the sport that I love and live out my dream and be able to have an impact on children. That’s something I wanted to do from the moment I stepped on the field and the moment I was drafted by the Giants. To finally be a recipient for them and hopefully the winner for them is something that’s a dream of mine and a goal of mine. Hopefully, I’m able to accomplish it.
Big Blue View

Punt God, Anyone?

Https://www.nfl.com/news/former-bills-punter-matt-araiza-won-t-be-charged-in-alleged-gang-rape. Its become fairly evident lo these many weeks that Gillan is not the answer at punter. Since the Seahawks game he's been very consistently inconsistent. He's costed us dearly in terms of field position for 5 weeks in a row. So how about trading in a hammer for a god?
Big Blue View

What’s up with the New York Giants’ offense?

What is going on with the New York Giants’ offense?. As the Giants raced out to a surprising 6-1 start, perhaps over-inflating expectations for a team at the beginning of a new era with a rookie GM and head coach, the Giants’ offense was hardly a juggernaut. The...
Big Blue View

NFL power rankings, Week 14: Giants move to No. 13 in aggregate rankings

NFL.com (14) The Giants had multiple chances to close out the Commanders on Sunday but had to settle for a tie after Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell well short of the uprights on the final play of overtime. Had New York’s defense made a final stand at the end of regulation, we’d be talking about the Giants rediscovering the spirit and resolve that defined the early portion of their season. Instead, this remains a team that, while still in playoff position, has just one win (against the lowly Texans) in the past six weeks. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Eagles before a rematch with the Commanders in their building. Big Blue is about to reach a fork in the road of its season.
Big Blue View

Do the Giants have a linebacker problem?

Off-ball linebacker is a difficult position to play in the modern NFL. The position used to be dominated by big, tough players whose job was primarily to stop the run and who sometimes went up against offensive lineman who weren’t much bigger than they were. In today’s passing-dominated NFL, though, agility is prized as much as toughness, because linebackers are sometimes tasked with rushing the passer and are often asked to cover running backs and tight ends.
