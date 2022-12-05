ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale adopts green building code as mandatory

The Scottsdale City Council voted Dec. 6 to adopt updates to its building and energy construction codes and to make mandatory a green construction code it also adopted for new building. The council also included an amendment to require homebuilders to include in the infrastructure of new single-family residential homes...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SRP approves new East Valley solar generating facility

The Salt River Project is set to begin work on the second phase of a solar installation that will be the nonprofit utility’s first utility-scale solar asset that it develops, owns and operates by itself. When complete, the solar generation facility at the Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center...
FLORENCE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley

The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Valley apartment development driving this sector to new heights

The construction boom of apartment units in metro Phoenix has spurred new development of self-storage units, according to a report by RentCafe. Self-storage unit properties total 36.6 million square feet in the Valley, with 10 million of that delivered between 2012 and 2021 — representing nearly 30% of the total self-storage inventory.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Glendale planning ‘aggressive’ airport expansion

The Glendale Municipal Airport — which has more expenses than revenue — is looking to develop more than 100 acres on site in an effort to become financially self-sufficient. When Matt Smith was brought on as the new airport administrator earlier this fall, plans to expand were being...
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Aligned Adaptive Data Centers buys Chandler building

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Aligned Data Centers.) A Texas data center company has shelled out $115 million for a nearly half-million-square-foot office building in the Continuum business park in Chandler. Aligned Adaptive Data Centers bought the 456,122-square-foot building at 2501 S. Price Road near Dobson Road as part of...
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening

A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Ahead of opening, Mesa surf park developer eyes other Valley sites

Cole Cannon hopes guests at his Mesa surf park will be able to hit the waves within a year. While he’s a native of Utah, Cannon spent about seven years in California where he learned to surf and developed a passion for it. Cannon said he’s trying to capitalize on the growing popularity of surfing and limited surf park options across the country.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix City Council approves plan to reduce speed limit in 3 locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cars fly by every day, some faster than others. “People drive really fast,” said Phoenix resident Thomas Merck. “70, sometimes 80 miles an hour. It’s scary fast.” A section of Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix, between 7th Street and 18th Street, can be downright dangerous. A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash just a few months ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

OpenTable names 5 Arizona restaurants to Top 100 in U.S. list

The Valley’s top trio of steakhouses and seafood announced OpenTable diners have named Ocean 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 to its top 100 restaurant list for the U.S. in 2022. In addition to Dominick’s Steakhouse, Ocean 44 and Steak 44, Mariposa in Sedona and The Henry in Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Polaris dealer does business with Lucid as new building goes up

CASA GRANDE — Ask local business owner Tim Robinson about the recent growth in Casa Grande and he will tell you that progress has been nothing short of remarkable. Robinson would have a reasonable idea considering he’s spent the past 40 years in Casa Grande, and while growth brings change, Robinson said it’s important that local businesses reach out and support the new companies that are flocking to the town.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Maricopa council approves final plat for 536-unit apartment project

The final plat for what will be Maricopa’s largest apartment community was approved unanimously by City Council on Tuesday. The final plat for Home at Maricopa apartments splits the initial parcel into five for phasing of the project northeast of North Porter Road at Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, which is just east of Walmart.
MARICOPA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market

In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
PHOENIX, AZ

