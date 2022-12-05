The Town of Boone is pleased to announce the annual Boone Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Community groups, businesses, and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the parade and to help continue this Christmas tradition. The Boone Holiday Parade has a lot of moving parts, which includes staff, volunteers, and dozens of entries. In order to ensure that everything goes smoothly, it is important that everyone adheres to the rules and guidelines set forth in this packet. Remember that this a family-oriented community event, so please be thoughtful and considerate to our neighbors and visitors.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO