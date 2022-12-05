Read full article on original website
The Polar Express makes it's next stop at the Apptheatre
Not since the historic flood of 1940 forced the closure of the Linville River Train Station has a train stopped in downtown Boone, N.C. That fact will change at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13 when Tom Hanks and “The Polar Express” steam into the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for its inaugural Holiday Family Film Series. While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !
The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
Mountain City decks the halls
Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place. For...
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
The Annual Boone Christmas Parade is coming down King Street this Friday
The Town of Boone is pleased to announce the annual Boone Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Community groups, businesses, and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the parade and to help continue this Christmas tradition. The Boone Holiday Parade has a lot of moving parts, which includes staff, volunteers, and dozens of entries. In order to ensure that everything goes smoothly, it is important that everyone adheres to the rules and guidelines set forth in this packet. Remember that this a family-oriented community event, so please be thoughtful and considerate to our neighbors and visitors.
Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News
LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
Join JB at MO's Boots for Santa's Toy Box
JOIN JB FROM THE HIGHWAY MORNING SHOW THIS FRIDAY FROM 12-2 AT MO’S BOOTS ON HIGHWAY 421 IN BOONE FOR A HUGE COLLECTION DAY FOR SANTA’S TOY BOX. DROP OFF A NEW UNWRAPPED TOY IN SANTAS “MO-BILE” THAT WILL BE GIVEN TO LESS FORTUNATE CHILDREN AROUND WATAUGA COUNTY. WHILE YOU’RE THERE, REGISTER FOR A FAMILY 4-PACK OF APP STATE BASKETBALL TICKETS FOR THE GAME ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 17TH AT 4PM. HELP SUPPORT SANTA’S TOY BOX IN IT’S 36TH YEAR OF SERVING FAMILIES IN THE HIGH COUNTRY, WE’LL SEE YOU FRIDAY 12-2 AT MO’S BOOT’S ON HIGHWAY 421 IN BOONE.
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
Pioneer Basketball Friday night On 1450 and 96.5 WATA
The Watauga Pioneers are at home Friday December 9, hosting Mountain Heritage. Live coverage of Pioneer Varsity Basketball can be heard on 1450 and 96.5 WATA begining shortly after 6 pm. The Pioneer girls are 4 and 1 so far and are coming into the game after a big win...
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
Surry Cooperative Extension welcomes new livestock agent
DOBSON — N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center has welcomed Bailey Wood to her new role as the county’s Livestock Extension Agent. Wood is from Stephens City, Virginia where she grew up raising livestock and being involved with 4-H and FFA. She graduated from Virginia Tech where she studied Animal and Poultry Sciences and Dairy Science.
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
Leedy family passes on a legacy: Lincoln Times-News under new ownership
LINCOLNTON – A community newspaper that’s been owned and managed by the Leedy family since 1961 has passed on to a new owner. As of Dec. 1, the new owner of Lincoln Times-News is HRN Broadcasting, Inc. with Lanny Ford as the publisher. Guy Leedy purchased Lincoln Times...
City of Statesville news briefs
The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
AMOREM’S Valdese Patient Care Unit Reopening
VALDESE, NC (December 6, 2022) — AMOREM’s Valdese Patient Care Unit will reopen on December 3, 2022. “I am honored to help announce the reopening of the Valdese Patient Care Unit,” says AMOREM Board of Directors Chairperson, Jordan Greene. “The compassionate care that patients, families and loved ones have been accustomed to receiving in the Valdese Patient Care Unit has always been one of the organization’s most important endeavors. As AMOREM continues to work through staffing shortages, the goal of reopening all facilities was never lost.”
