‘The White Lotus’ fans are questioning Portia’s bad decisions after the penultimate episode, ‘Abductions’

Read full article on original website
Related
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
wegotthiscovered.com
That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act. If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ continues to break records after that ‘Wednesday’ meme
Netflix’s latest breakout success likely needs to introduction, with Wednesday continuing to make waves around the world and spinning off into various social media trends, arguably one of the most viral of those being Wednesday’s already-iconic dance scene being retooled into a TikTok dance with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” as the backdrop.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamous remake that lost $150 million and caused colossal controversy hasn’t gotten any less polarizing
Disney’s production line of live-action remakes are about as safe, sterile, and risk-free as blockbuster cinema can possibly be, so it was incredible to see 2020’s Mulan come perilously close to causing widespread controversy at almost every turn. If it wasn’t the criticism being aimed in the direction...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Daredevil’ star Vincent D’Onofrio weighs in on GMA3 anchor scandal
National TV news reporting show GMA3 found itself on the wrong end of the news cycle recently after it was revealed that co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were having an affair. The pair were recently pulled from the show, and now even Daredevil baddie Vincent D’Onofrio is chiming in.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12 He Had With Grimes
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
Sebastian Lletget: 5 Things To Know About Becky G’s Fiancé
Sebastian Lletget is a professional soccer player who is currently playing for FC Dallas. The American athlete proposed to his pop star girlfriend Becky G in December 2022. The couple, who dated for six years, got engaged at Manhattan Beach, which they dubbed ‘our spot forever’. Becky G revealed...
Comments / 0