Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
theuconnblog.com
Just how deep is UConn men’s basketball?
Kevin Ollie once spoke of the Ferrari in his garage he couldn’t drive. No disrespect to Rodney Purvis, but Dan Hurley right now has his pick of Ferraris in the garage. The No. 5 UConn men’s basketball team goes nine deep, and nearly every one is capable of going off on a given night. But just how impactful has all of this depth been, and how important is it for the Huskies’ tournament prospects?
theuconnblog.com
UConn women’s basketball guts out win over Princeton, 69-64
UConn women’s basketball picked up one of its gutsiest wins ever, defeating the Princeton Tigers 69-64. Nika Mühl suffered an apparent head injury in the third quarter when she hit the back of her head on Aaliyah Edwards’ knee after colliding with a Princeton player. She needed to be helped off the court and went into the locker room. Mühl did not return to the bench.
theuconnblog.com
UConn WBB Weekly: Amari DeBerry staying ready for her opportunity
Welcome to the UConn WBB Weekly, a recap of everything that happened in the world of UConn women’s basketball over the past week. The Weekly is a newsletter! Subscribe to get it in your inbox every Thursday at 7 a.m. before it hits the site. Headlines. From the UConn...
theuconnblog.com
Dorka Juhász a game-time decision for UConn women’s basketball’s matchup vs. Princeton
While UConn women’s basketball will be without Azzi Fudd for the foreseeable future, it might have Dorka Juhász back soon. According to associate head coach Chris Dailey, the fifth-year forward will be a game-time decision for the Huskies’ matchup with Princeton on Thursday. “I don’t know how...
theuconnblog.com
Two more starters depart with injuries in UConn women’s basketball’s win over Princeton
Injuries continued to pile up for UConn women’s basketball in its win over Princeton on Thursday night. Both Nika Mühl and Lou Lopez Sénéchal departed and did not return. The Huskies were already without Dorka Juhász (broken thumb) and Azzi Fudd (right knee). Mühl went...
theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: Princeton Tigers @ UConn Huskies women’s basketball - 12/8/22
Aubrey Griffin had 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 69-64 win over the Princeton Tigers at Gampel Pavilion on Thursday night.
theuconnblog.com
Chasing Perfection: The hits keep coming
UConn women’s basketball still can’t catch a break on the injury front. On Tuesday, the team announced Azzi Fudd will miss 3-6 weeks with a knee injury suffered in the loss to Notre Dame. This week, we discuss the implications of Fudd’s absence, who needs to step up and why the schedule works out in the Huskies’ favor.
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
A Duchess based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Connecticut. Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Duchess as the top choice coming out of Connecticut. "Duchess is a restaurant chain that you will only find in Connecticut,"...
NBC Connecticut
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
mortgageorb.com
Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023
Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
NBC Connecticut
CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year
Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
WTNH.com
Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
