wegotthiscovered.com
That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act. If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Midnight Club’ star opens up on Netflix axing the hit horror series
Last week, Netflix announced that the company was not renewing the popular horror series The Midnight Club for a second season. The Midnight Club, which takes place in a hospice facility, follows a group of adolescents suffering from various terminal illnesses trying to pass the time by exchanging horror stories at midnight.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
wegotthiscovered.com
Star Wars fandom still salty about this once-proud villain being reduced to a joke
Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s next CEO could be the terrifying-sounding ‘King Killer’
Always remember, Disney fired their sitting CEO in the dead of night on a weekend. If that doesn’t set of alarm bells off in your head, we don’t know what will. It’s true that Disney has had a tough year. With their stock price down, a mixed bag of film and television productions that have garnered widespread praise or unbridled criticism — it’s clear the company needs help. That’s where the “King Killer” comes in. Does anyone else feel a chill?
CNET
Streaming TV's Party Is Over. Now Comes the Hangover
Ever woken up, bleary-eyed and exhausted, after binge-watching into the early hours of the morning? That was 2022 for the streaming TV industry. And now we're paying the price. Before this year, Netflix's decade of unflagging subscriber growth lured nearly all of Hollywood's major entertainment companies (and some big tech...
ComicBook
Watch: Ric Flair Documentary Trailer Released, Premiere Date Announced
Ric Flair's upcoming documentary Becoming Ric Flair will officially premiere on Peacock on Dec. 26. A press release for the two-hour doc dropped on Monday night, reading, "Today, Ric Flair and Peacock announced that Original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Monday, December 26, 2022." The project is a co-creation of WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrible sci-fi thriller that wasted a perfectly good premise narrowly avoids a deadly streaming collision
Sci-fi thrillers are everywhere you look these days, and have been for decades, so it’s going to take a hell of an elevator pitch or high concept logline to draw in curious viewers who already think they’ve seen it all before. 2:22 definitely boasts a premise that comes bearing plenty of potential, but the execution left a whole lot to be desired.
