Klubnik Excited About Cole Turner’s Future

CHARLOTTE — Cade Klubnik had one of the best nights of his young football career Saturday. Clemson’s true freshman quarterback came off the bench to guide the No. 9 Clemson Tigers to a 39-10 victory over No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium.

One might think his touchdown pass to Davis Allen to cap his first scoring drive, or his 19-yard catch-and-run on a throwback pass to set up Clemson’s second touchdown, or his one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter or being named MVP would have been his favorite part of the night. However, none of that was the case.

Instead, it was Cole Turner’s performance.

Turner, who Clemson has been redshirting, introduced himself to the college football world as he caught three passes for 101 yards, including a 68-yard bomb from Klubnik that set up the Tigers ’ third touchdown of the night.

“I really loved to see Cole Turner kind of show out tonight,” Klubnik said. “That was really awesome. Dude is just kind of a silent worker. He is more of a quiet guy but also just a great dude, but he can fly. Like he can run, and he catches the ball. Like Coach Swinney was saying, he’s still new to receiver. He’s only played one year (at receiver).”

Turner looked like a veteran against North Carolina, as he also made a back-shoulder catch for a big gain in the third quarter.

“I had a go (route) and the corner was on top, so I was kind of expecting a back shoulder,” Turner said. “I got my eyes back and saw Cade threw a great ball and I made a play on the ball.”

Saturday was Turner’s second appearance in a game this season. The plan all year has been to redshirt him. However, he got his opportunity to play against the Tar Heels and he made the most of it.

“I have been working all year, practicing and waiting for an opportunity and it finally came tonight,” Turner said. “I just wanted to maximize that opportunity.”

He did that by becoming the first Clemson wide receiver this year to record 100 receiving yards in a game.

“I did not even realize that until they told me after the game,” Turner said. “That is sort of surreal. Coach just put me in position to be successful. Cade threw some great balls, and I just went out and made some plays.”

The biggest play was his 68-yard catch on the bomb from Klubnik in the second quarter. Turner caught the ball around the UNC 21 and then stumbled to the goal line before finally falling down at the one. Klubnik scored on the next play.

At first Turner thought he got into the end zone.

“I did initially. I was really trying to (score),” he said. “I was stumbling for about twenty yards. I was short, but I wish I did.”

Odds are, Turner will eventually find the end zone for the Tigers. Remember, he was redshirted this year, so he has plenty of time.

“He’s just an athlete. He went and showed what he can do tonight, and I’m excited to see what he can do,” Klubnik said.

