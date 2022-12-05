ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Klubnik Excited About Cole Turner’s Future

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reEO0_0jY0A1RR00

Cade Klubnik had one of the best nights of his young football career Saturday. Clemson’s true freshman quarterback came off the bench to guide the No. 9 Clemson Tigers to a 39-10 victory over No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CHARLOTTE — Cade Klubnik had one of the best nights of his young football career Saturday. Clemson’s true freshman quarterback came off the bench to guide the No. 9 Clemson Tigers to a 39-10 victory over No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium.

One might think his touchdown pass to Davis Allen to cap his first scoring drive, or his 19-yard catch-and-run on a throwback pass to set up Clemson’s second touchdown, or his one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter or being named MVP would have been his favorite part of the night. However, none of that was the case.

Instead, it was Cole Turner’s performance.

Turner, who Clemson has been redshirting, introduced himself to the college football world as he caught three passes for 101 yards, including a 68-yard bomb from Klubnik that set up the Tigers ’ third touchdown of the night.

“I really loved to see Cole Turner kind of show out tonight,” Klubnik said. “That was really awesome. Dude is just kind of a silent worker. He is more of a quiet guy but also just a great dude, but he can fly. Like he can run, and he catches the ball. Like Coach Swinney was saying, he’s still new to receiver. He’s only played one year (at receiver).”

Turner looked like a veteran against North Carolina, as he also made a back-shoulder catch for a big gain in the third quarter.

“I had a go (route) and the corner was on top, so I was kind of expecting a back shoulder,” Turner said. “I got my eyes back and saw Cade threw a great ball and I made a play on the ball.”

Saturday was Turner’s second appearance in a game this season. The plan all year has been to redshirt him. However, he got his opportunity to play against the Tar Heels and he made the most of it.

“I have been working all year, practicing and waiting for an opportunity and it finally came tonight,” Turner said. “I just wanted to maximize that opportunity.”

He did that by becoming the first Clemson wide receiver this year to record 100 receiving yards in a game.

“I did not even realize that until they told me after the game,” Turner said. “That is sort of surreal. Coach just put me in position to be successful. Cade threw some great balls, and I just went out and made some plays.”

The biggest play was his 68-yard catch on the bomb from Klubnik in the second quarter. Turner caught the ball around the UNC 21 and then stumbled to the goal line before finally falling down at the one. Klubnik scored on the next play.

At first Turner thought he got into the end zone.

“I did initially. I was really trying to (score),” he said. “I was stumbling for about twenty yards. I was short, but I wish I did.”

Odds are, Turner will eventually find the end zone for the Tigers. Remember, he was redshirted this year, so he has plenty of time.

“He’s just an athlete. He went and showed what he can do tonight, and I’m excited to see what he can do,” Klubnik said.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
atozsports.com

What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate SC business recognized on 'Forbes 30 Under 30' list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — From a Clemson University college dorm room to 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in six years, Kanga Coolers is an Upstate business success story. The idea started in a class, and it was meant to solve a problem when tailgating. The team made something like a koozie, but for cases of beer.
GREENVILLE, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy