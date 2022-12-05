ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m getting a smaller inheritance. Is something fishy going on?

Q. The attorney representing the estate of my late uncle sent me and my siblings probate letters indicating that we would each receive $32,000 pursuant to a special needs trust set up by my deceased grandmother on his behalf. It included a letter that would release the trustee from any liability. Two other parties are receiving more than $100,000. After everyone signed, the attorney told us we would receive less because of a bank error. I asked him for written proof from the bank and he got agitated. Do I have to contact an attorney?
