Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will have tests on his "jammed" ankle Monday, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed.

Walker injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-23 road win against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was hurt while being pushed out of bounds for no gain after taking a pitch at the Rams' 4-yard line, ending his day with three carries for 36 yards. Walker has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts), adding 19 receptions for 116 yards.

The Seahawks (7-5) drafted Walker in the second round (41st overall) out of Michigan State. --Field Level Media

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

