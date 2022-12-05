NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media

