NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Issaquah Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyIssaquah, WA
Related
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts before an NFL International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
Given their long-shot playoff hopes, wouldn't the Green Bay Packers be better off playing young players and losing games?
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Dec 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during pregame warm ups before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) pressured in the second quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders
Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates toward fans against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
Dec 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; NFL wide receiver free agent Odell Beckham Jr. (black jacket) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in regular-season return
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" for Thursday Night Football. Beckham has been on a very public search for a new team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recently visited Dallas (9-3), Buffalo (9-3) and the New York Giants (7-4-1). "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in...
Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023
"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn't His Only Option
Though rumors swirled about what team the pitcher would go to, he chose to stay in L.A.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
649
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0