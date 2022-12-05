ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

By Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) for a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders

Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

Dec 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; NFL wide receiver free agent Odell Beckham Jr. (black jacket) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in regular-season return

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" for Thursday Night Football. Beckham has been on a very public search for a new team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recently visited Dallas (9-3), Buffalo (9-3) and the New York Giants (7-4-1). "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in...
Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
