NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

By Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etf5f_0jY08KWA00

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) for a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers

Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
TAMPA, FL
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47)and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (66) combine for a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in regular-season return

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" for Thursday Night Football. Beckham has been on a very public search for a new team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recently visited Dallas (9-3), Buffalo (9-3) and the New York Giants (7-4-1). "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in...
NEW YORK STATE
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
Newland, NC
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County's newspaper of record since 1959

