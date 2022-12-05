NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Issaquah Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyIssaquah, WA
Related
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. makes incredible leg catch as Carolina uses lucky breaks to pick up win
Carolina Panthers absolutely needed a victory on Sunday and it came against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks, 30-24.
Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers
Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47)and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (66) combine for a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Dec 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during pregame warm ups before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) pressured in the second quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks
From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in regular-season return
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shed light on what stokes his fire while speaking on Prime Video's "TNF in the Shop" for Thursday Night Football. Beckham has been on a very public search for a new team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has recently visited Dallas (9-3), Buffalo (9-3) and the New York Giants (7-4-1). "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
Given their long-shot playoff hopes, wouldn't the Green Bay Packers be better off playing young players and losing games?
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0