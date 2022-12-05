ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etf5f_0jY08Iki00

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will have tests on his "jammed" ankle Monday, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed.

Walker injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-23 road win against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was hurt while being pushed out of bounds for no gain after taking a pitch at the Rams' 4-yard line, ending his day with three carries for 36 yards. Walker has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts), adding 19 receptions for 116 yards.

The Seahawks (7-5) drafted Walker in the second round (41st overall) out of Michigan State. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) likely out rest of season

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sustained a slight tear of his right MCL and likely will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The injury doesn't require surgery but Ingram is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per the report. Five weeks remain in the regular season. The injury occurred on a play with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday night's final-second loss to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys

Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
HOUSTON, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking

Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday. ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
STANFORD, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders

Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Avery Journal-Times

Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Avery Journal-Times

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. "It's not looking good right now," Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Wednesday. Sutton, 27, has played in every game this season, collecting 52 receptions for 688 yards, both team highs. It's the latest...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is getting another chance to save his career, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers cut ties with the beleaguered quarterback just five months into their marriage. The Rams (3-9) lost their sixth straight game Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, with John Wolford starting under center. Matthew...
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo won’t need surgery, could return in 7-8 weeks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his broken left foot after all, ESPN reported, making the veteran a possibility to return for the playoffs. Because Garoppolo's injury was not a Lisfranc fracture, doctors reportedly determined that he was able to avoid surgery and follow a course of rehab to return in seven to eight weeks. That timetable would allow for Garoppolo to get back on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Notre Dame standout TE Michael Mayer to enter draft

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said Wednesday he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, in which he's projected to be a first-round draft pick. He revealed his decision in an interview with ESPN and added he won't play in the upcoming Gator Bowl. Mayer spent three seasons at Notre Dame and leaves with three school career records for tight ends -- yards (2,009), catches (180) and touchdowns (18). ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Avery Journal-Times

Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly factoid when the Bengals host the Browns on Sunday. "We haven't executed up to our ability, so we're gonna have...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy