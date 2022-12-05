ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul and the visiting Phoenix Suns is part of the Cowboys' OBJ visit plan.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday.

And he has, by the way, arrived in DFW.

Among the features?

A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones, wrapped around a physical exam, or maybe a series of physical exams.

A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against the Phoenix Suns.

A Tuesday session with the Cowboys "Leadership Council'' keyed by QB Dak Prescott.

This info, courtesy of @JayGlazer , comes on the heels of the reports of OBJ arriving at the backdoor of the Giants facility on Friday, and on what OBJ ate at his recruiting dinner in Buffalo on Saturday

And most important to Cowboys Nation, as he arrives here at The Star in Frisco. ...

What about the money?

What about the knee?

Our NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport has also added a couple of nuggets to what we think we know with his Sunday morning report …

Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field .. a problem for a player coming off knee surgery while hoping for a $20 million APY contract.

And the other new wrinkle? We can apparently forget the idea that “once Jerry Jones gets you in the building, he won’t let you leave.”

Why? Because of this report that suggests that by Wednesday, Beckham wants to be home with his family to weigh his final decision.

DALLAS, TX
