Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year
Just days after being claimed by the Rams off of waivers, Baker Mayfield came off the bench for the team’s second drive of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, and ultimately led the team on a feverish fourth quarter comeback win, 17–16. With Matthew Stafford on injured...
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. makes incredible leg catch as Carolina uses lucky breaks to pick up win
Carolina Panthers absolutely needed a victory on Sunday and it came against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks, 30-24.
Baker Mayfield Says Helmet Headset Malfunctioned in First Half vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield had one day of practice and roughly 48 hours to learn the Rams playbook. But it did not stop the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft from leading Los Angeles to a come-from-behind victory against the Raiders on Thursday night. Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and one touchdown. However, more than half of his completions (15) came in the fourth quarter as he led the Rams on a 98-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game, capped off with a 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson to secure the win.
Saints' Cameron Jordan, Bengals' Jessie Bates III fined
The NFL apparently didn't take too kindly to a pair of players allegedly attempting to fake injuries during their Week 13 games. The league fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000 and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 each for their respective roles during a delay in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported.
Report: Giants RB Saquon Barkley Will Play vs. Eagles on Sunday
View the original article to see embedded media. Giants running back Saquon Barkley will play in a pivotal game against the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday, coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Sunday morning. Leading up to the game, multiple reports indicated that Barkley was “50–50”...
Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School
View the original article to see embedded media. After losing Trent Dilfer to the University of UAB, Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is looking at another former NFL player as his replacement. John Brice of Footballscoop reports Lipscomb is targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach. The move isn’t...
Report: Cowboys to Activate Wide Receiver James Washington
The Cowboys are expected to activate wide receiver James Washington ahead of the team’s game vs. the Texans on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. It will be Washington’s season debut. Washington is in his first season with Dallas after spending the first four years of his...
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among 10 NFL players who were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 13, according to a Saturday afternoon report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Cowboys quarterback and running back were fined for celebrating in AT&T Stadium's Salvation Army kettle during Dallas's 54-19 blowout...
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans ‘In Line’ For Head Coaching Job, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers defense is one of the best in the league, and it appears that the rest of the NFL is taking notice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans “is in line” to get a head coaching job in 2023.
Report: Bobby Petrino Emerges As Candidate for Texas A&M OC
View the original article to see embedded media. Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator role at Texas A&M, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reports. Petrino is expected to interview for the role in the coming days. Jimbo Fisher fired offensive coordinator Darrell...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce fastest TE to reach 10,000 career receiving yards
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the quickest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, reaching the mark in his 140th career game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kelce caught a 37-yard pass in the first quarter to achieve the milestone. He is just the fifth...
MNF: Patriots and Cardinals Player Prop Bets
The New England Patriots (6-6) are favored by 1.5 points vs. the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at SI Sportsbook for Monday Night Football. The game is expected to be a close one, and the total is set at 42.5. If you’re looking to get in on some player prop action, we’ve...
After defensive first half, Bills overcome Jets 20-12
Josh Allen went 16-of-27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 47 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 20-12 home victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Mike White went 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards in the...
Brock Purdy hopes to steady 49ers against Tom Brady's Bucs
The quarterback regarded as the greatest of all time will square off against "Mr. Irrelevant" on Sunday when Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. On one hand is Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP...
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles
The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time...
Marvin Jones Injury Update
The Georgia defense has been no stranger to injuries during the 2022 season. From Jalen Carter to Nolan Smith, numerous members have been asked to step up during the season and provide depth to an ever changing roster. Outside linebacker Marvin Jones was among those to answer the call and provide some much needed depth to the Bulldogs front 7 towards the end of the regular season before he too, fell victim to the injury bug.
Report: Oregon State Coach Jonathan Smith Gets Contract Extension
Oregon State and coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a new contract extension worth $30.6 million over six years, per The Oregonian. The new contract, which runs through the 2028 season, will pay him a salary of $4.85 million for ’23 and he’ll receive $100,000 increases over the following five years, ending with $5.35 million in ’28.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
