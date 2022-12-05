All eyes will be on the first Social Security payments of 2023 when the 66 million recipients’ checks begin to reflect the record-breaking cost of living adjustment (COLA). The Social Security Administration will give an increase of 8.7% in the new payment amounts for 2023, making it the most significant adjustment since 1981 and the fourth-largest COLA in program history. It will amount to an average increase of $146 for every check.

1 DAY AGO