Rockdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death near Blue Ridge Lane

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Related
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run at busy DeKalb intersection
A man was crossing a busy DeKalb County intersection at the edge of Redan when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to police.
Man shot, killed by DeKalb Police didn't reach for a gun, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a further investigation revealed a man shot and killed by DeKalb Police last month wasn't reaching for a handgun, but an object to throw at police. On Nov. 5, officers arrived at a Stone Mountain home on...
Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage
ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
APD asks public for help finding man accused of shooting, killing 2 people
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect, who is accused of firing the shots that killed two people back in June. Authorities are looking for Darshae Barnes Jr.,...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville
A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
1 driver killed, 1 driver hospitalized in I-285 head-on collision
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Investigators with the Dunwoody Police Department are looking into a fatal car crash that took place on I-285 eastbound at North Peachtree Road early Saturday morning. Around 2:14 a.m. officers found the black Jeep Cherokee and red Honda minivan that collided on the roadway. Both vehicles took...
Monroe Local News
GBI investigating overnight police involved shooting in Gwinnett County
(Norcross, Ga., December 3, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to a press release from GCPD, at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers assigned to the West Precinct responded to a suspicious...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Atlanta police officer sentenced to 50 years for raping Acworth woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by life on probation for raping a woman in Acworth this past January. 33-year-old Lionel Joseph Dely arrived the victim’s home for a massage appointment Jan. 31. Midway through the appointment,...
Monroe Local News
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
6 years later | Grandmother sentenced to life without parole in murder of 9-month-old grandson
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of her 9-month-old grandson, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday. Tonya Monroe was sentenced by Judge Emily Richardson. She was found guilty on Nov. 11, 2022, for the...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Argument ends with shooter firing into car of 6 people, injuring 2 of them, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta overnight. Atlanta police got a call around 1 a.m. about a person shot at the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Ave. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. Christian Hunt...
fox5atlanta.com
Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts
TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
Comments / 0