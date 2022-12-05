ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Pennies aren’t enough, Hopkins graduate students need a union

Members of Teachers and Researchers United argue the importance of a graduate student union. Hopkins has a worldwide reputation as a center for public health information that serves to protect people around the world. Despite this, the institution has continued to exploit its workforce, including the graduate student workers whose work generates billions of dollars in funding from grants, private donations and government contracts.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Looking into Baltimore: Impacts of food insecurity

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 2021 report on household food security in the U.S., 13.5 million households are food insecure. Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for a Livable Future conducted a study in 2018, which reported that one in four Baltimore residents live in areas that lack accessible options for healthy and affordable food.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Events this weekend (Dec. 9 – 11)

Keep the holiday fun going all weekend long with markets, festivals and bar crawls happening this weekend!. You’ve finally made it to the end, Blue Jays! Congratulations on another semester well done. Before you hunker down for finals, check out some of these exciting holiday events. Whether you need to do some gift shopping or bar crawling, there’s plenty to explore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

The best specialty holiday drinks to warm you this winter

When it comes to coffee, I will take any opportunity to try new flavors. It’s not even the caffeine I care about, I just love the taste. Usually, my go-to order will be an iced coffee with oat milk and some brown sugar from Brody cafe (only $1.75 if you bring your own mug!). I promised myself that I would make more coffee at home, but during finals season I have been struggling to find the time. In addition, the act of getting coffee just brings a bit of joy into my day.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Experience the holiday magic of the Baltimore Christmas Village

It’s my first holiday season away from home, and I had been feeling homesick for the Christmas Village. Back in Philadelphia, my family and I would sleigh off to Love Park in Center City every year to explore the shops, food and activities of the German-inspired Christmas Village. Despite the finals, papers and long car rides impeding my way before break, the Baltimore Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor gave me the taste of home that I was missing.
BALTIMORE, MD

