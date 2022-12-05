ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
AFP

US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
The Independent

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ‘taken to hospital at G20 summit’ OLD

Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital due to a heart condition following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.Three Indonesian government and medical officials said the Russian foreign minister was being treated on the resort island.Two said Mr Lavrov was being seen for a heart condition.The governor of Bali later said Mr Lavrov left the hospital following a “check-up” at the Sanglah hospital and he “immediately returned.”However, Russia's foreign ministry immediately denied the reports on Mr Lavrov’s condition, call them “fake.” “This, of course, is the height of fakery,” foreign ministry Spokeswoman...

