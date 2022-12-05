ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

UK Basketball vs. Louisville rivalry facts

This year’s Kentucky vs. Louisville showdown will be a bit unusual: one of the teams will be favored very, very heavily. With the Redbirds off to an 0-8 start and cementing themselves as one of the worst power conference teams in the country, most Kentucky fans aren’t worried about losing the game.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy