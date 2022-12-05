Read full article on original website
Vehicles Need to Be Off New Hampton Streets During Measurable Snowfall
When forecasts call for “measurable” snow in New Hampton, citizens will need to get their vehicles off the streets to avoid getting a ticket. Police Chief Zach Nosbisch says the City’s snow ordinance goes into effect when snow starts to pile up, but recommends action in advance.
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
