I applied for snap before thanksgiving and still haven’t heard from anyone. :( in Washington state they can tell you on same day and NEVER prolong for so long especially if you have children :( we r behind in bills and house payments they keep calling us to pay but credit cards pulled payments and we don’t have enough to pay for November and December house payments and it’s literally impossible to obtain help in South Carolina :( I called so many places :( (we moved here recently) why they process so much needed help for so long? (Snap) today is December 6th and still no one contacted me for 2 weeks now. Apparently wa state cares more for people than South Carolina why else I haven’t heard yet :( I have kids for Gods sake not even able to get Xmas presents for them. Wish I went to WA they do give kids toys but I don’t have money to go to wa and no one here cares for my boys, keep sending me to people or places that say “sorry we can’t help”
stop having babies if you can't feed themstart looking at older seniors on minimum fixed incomes that can hardly afford to buy food.
