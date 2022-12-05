ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kyrie Irving Continues To Wear Nike, But With A Twist

Kyrie was recently dropped by the sportswear brand. Recently, Kyrie Irving was officially dropped by Nike. Of course, this decision was made following his Twitter post in which he shared a dubious documentary. Since that time, Kyrie has been forced to apologize. Additionally, the Nets suspended him for a couple of weeks.
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release

Stephen A. spoke about the news on “First Take” this morning. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent figures on sports talk television. With that being said, it only makes sense that he would have an opinion on Brittney Griner. The WNBA star had been incarcerated in Russia, however, she was released today in a massive prisoner swap.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Cam’ron Reports On Ben Gordon’s Alleged Stabbing Attempts

The hip-hop legend’s latest venture comes in the form of news reporting. It looks like Cam’ron is taking his talents to broadcasting. Yesterday, the Dipset leader took to his Instagram account to report on an attempted stabbing in Harlem. Former NBA star Ben Gordon was reportedly detained by...
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take

Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After Alleged Affair: Report

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have reportedly broken up. Nia Long and Ime Udoka have broken up after spending 13 years together following Udoka’s alleged affair. The former Boston Celtics head coach reportedly had a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The team suspended him for the incident.
Crazy stat makes Jayson Tatum, Celtics even scarier

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the scariest team in the entire NBA. They have the numbers to prove that. While the Celtics have already lost five times this season, it’s worth noting that they have yet to bow down to a Western Conference team. Four of their losses came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (two each), while their latest defeat was from the Miami Heat.
BOSTON, MA
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” Release Date Confirmed

A new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low model is on the way. Travis Scott remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Currently, fans are waiting for him to release UTOPIA. Unfortunately, there seems to be no release date in sight. However, he is still releasing new shoes, which is good news for sneakerheads.
Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.

