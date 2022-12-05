The reporter said Jones apologized to the Jewish community for the Black community’s silence on Ye’s anti-Semitism. That wasn’t the case. People of all backgrounds have come to defend the Jewish community against Kanye West’s antics, but Van Jones was accused of saying Black people weren’t doing enough. West has been on a controversial press run as he openly praises Adolf Hitler and Nazis. The rapper claims Jewish people need to forgive the genocidal dictator as Ye travels with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO