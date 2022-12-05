Read full article on original website
Related
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Kim Kardashian: Kanye Encourages Ex-Wife To Marry Tom Brady
Ye wants Kim to “marry somebody great” like Tom Brady. Ye and Kim Kardashian might’ve just finalized their divorce but the internationally renowned artist believes his ex-wife should use her platform to “keep families together.”. Kanye provided plenty of mind-boggling moments during his recent press. Ye’s...
Celine Dion reveals she’s been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, more
This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Celine Dion revealed she has an incurable neurological condition.Sam Asghari is shedding some light on Britney Spears’ social media absence.And Al Roker is home after his second stint in the hospital. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Reporter Falsely Claims Van Jones Apologized For Black Community’s Reaction To Ye
The reporter said Jones apologized to the Jewish community for the Black community’s silence on Ye’s anti-Semitism. That wasn’t the case. People of all backgrounds have come to defend the Jewish community against Kanye West’s antics, but Van Jones was accused of saying Black people weren’t doing enough. West has been on a controversial press run as he openly praises Adolf Hitler and Nazis. The rapper claims Jewish people need to forgive the genocidal dictator as Ye travels with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tia Mowry To Spend Holidays With Cory Hardrict Following Divorce Filing
The actress filed to divorce Cory Hardrict this past October after 14 years of marriage. It’s the holiday season, and as many families are getting together to celebrate, Tia Mowry recently revealed that she and her estranged husband Cory Hardrict are doing the same despite their divorce. In a...
Comments / 0