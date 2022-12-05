ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
12up

Padres offered Aaron Judge an unreal amount of money

Aaron Judge is going to be back with the New York Yankees next season, but goodness, teams out there were doing everything possible to try and prevent that from happening. Take a look at the San Diego Padres for example. According to a report, the Padres offered Judge an insane...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

What's next for Yankees after re-signing Aaron Judge? Three more items on offseason to-do list

In the end, Aaron Judge wanted to finish his career with the New York Yankees more than join his hometown-ish San Francisco Giants. Judge has agreed to remain with the Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million contract. He reportedly turned down a similar offer from the Giants, and the San Diego Padres were a late entrant in the Judge sweepstakes as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
FanSided

Hal Steinbrenner’s negotiation with Aaron Judge was surprisingly simple

Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Aaron Judge. His tactics were remarkably simple, but they worked. Aaron Judge is the next New York Yankees captain. As he should be. Following him and the Yankees agreeing to a massive, nine-year $360 million deal that averages at $40 million per year, Judge is back with New York despite it initially looking like San Francisco or even San Diego were realistic possibilities.
NEW YORK STATE
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
TEXAS STATE
Pinstripe Alley

Offseason Plan to Fix the Yankees

Today I got a little bored and decided to try my hand at fixing our Yankees. Full disclosure...I do not care about going over the tax, but I tried to be mindful of it as we know the lack of spending done in recent years. Most of us on here keep up with the league fairly well, so I will be using only last names/nicknames. This plan has two trades and two signings. My hope would also be to dump Hicks and Donaldson, but that will be hard to do and even in this exercise I kept rejecting my own trades for them. Both of the trades below were validated by MLB Trade Value (best tool for this simulation, but not perfect of course). The goal was to balance the lineup with good hitters, get another SP, provide some stability for the next 3-5 years, and give us a legit three year championship window now. The plan is as follows:
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers

After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
LOS ANGELES, CA

