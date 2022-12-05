Read full article on original website
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Padres offered Aaron Judge an unreal amount of money
Aaron Judge is going to be back with the New York Yankees next season, but goodness, teams out there were doing everything possible to try and prevent that from happening. Take a look at the San Diego Padres for example. According to a report, the Padres offered Judge an insane...
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
CBS Sports
What's next for Yankees after re-signing Aaron Judge? Three more items on offseason to-do list
In the end, Aaron Judge wanted to finish his career with the New York Yankees more than join his hometown-ish San Francisco Giants. Judge has agreed to remain with the Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million contract. He reportedly turned down a similar offer from the Giants, and the San Diego Padres were a late entrant in the Judge sweepstakes as well.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Commissioner endorses Rays’ latest stadium pursuit
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sounds like he is onboard with the Rays’ efforts to get a new stadium built by partnering in a bid for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. “I think (principal owner) Stu Sternberg is doing what the Executive Council and I have indicated that...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ free-agency strategy takes big turn after Aaron Judge extension
The New York Yankees signed star slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal after the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants failed to land his services on the open market. The Padres reportedly reached $400 million, but the Yankees convinced Judge that remaining in the Bronx was...
Hal Steinbrenner’s negotiation with Aaron Judge was surprisingly simple
Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Aaron Judge. His tactics were remarkably simple, but they worked. Aaron Judge is the next New York Yankees captain. As he should be. Following him and the Yankees agreeing to a massive, nine-year $360 million deal that averages at $40 million per year, Judge is back with New York despite it initially looking like San Francisco or even San Diego were realistic possibilities.
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings
Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
Pinstripe Alley
Offseason Plan to Fix the Yankees
Today I got a little bored and decided to try my hand at fixing our Yankees. Full disclosure...I do not care about going over the tax, but I tried to be mindful of it as we know the lack of spending done in recent years. Most of us on here keep up with the league fairly well, so I will be using only last names/nicknames. This plan has two trades and two signings. My hope would also be to dump Hicks and Donaldson, but that will be hard to do and even in this exercise I kept rejecting my own trades for them. Both of the trades below were validated by MLB Trade Value (best tool for this simulation, but not perfect of course). The goal was to balance the lineup with good hitters, get another SP, provide some stability for the next 3-5 years, and give us a legit three year championship window now. The plan is as follows:
David Price hit with brutal 2023 update amid retirement rumors
It appears that David Price is done with his baseball career. While there’s no word yet about an official retirement from the game, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is reportedly not going to see any action in the 2023 MLB season, according to his manager (h/t MLB insider Jon Heyman).
This Should Be the Yankees' Biggest Priority After Signing Aaron Judge at Winter Meetings
New York needs to figure out left field after re-signing Aaron Judge and time is of the essence
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Commissioner Backs Rays' Plans for Tropicana Field Site
Rob Manfred Says The team is Doing What it Needs to Do
