Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair
Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Double Down on "Climate Criminal" Status, Take Separate Jets to Same Event
Perhaps Kylie Jenner has decided to become an actress, and she’s currently researching her role as the villain in a live-action adaptation of the corny nineties cartoon Captain Planet. How else to explain Kylie’s continued over-use of her private jet in the face of scathing criticism from environmental activists,...
Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’
They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
“That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?”
'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos
While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Amy Robach Joked About ‘GMA’ Drama in Reese Witherspoon Interview: ‘We Could Give You Plotlines’
Amy Robach joked about behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America more than a month before her alleged romance with coanchor T.J. Holmes was uncovered. While interviewing The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon on October 4, the actress asked if her show “hit home a little bit?” Amy, 49, was quick to fire back with a smile, “Well, we could give you a few plot lines,” putting her hand up to her mouth as if she was spilling a secret.
Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad
The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
Fans Think 'Something From Tiffany's' Actor Kendrick Sampson Is Fine AF — Is He Single?
When most people hear the name Kendrick Sampson, the thought of Issa Rae’s masterpiece Insecure immediately comes to mind. Kendrick, who portrayed Nathan Campbell (aka “Ghost Bae”), made quite an impression on audiences for his performance in the series that shed light on mental health. Article continues...
Meghan Markle’s Awkward Curtsy Might Be the Most Divisive Moment in ‘Harry & Meghan’
There’s a lot to dissect about Netflix's Harry & Meghan. One moment that people are buzzing about online has to do with Meghan Markle’s curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Let’s just say that the ex-royals recounting the first time Meghan met the former monarch has left folks extremely divided.
Twitch streamer Amouranth receives $70,000 cash from anonymous viewer
One of the most popular female Twitch streamers live-broadcasted her unboxing of a mysterious package sent to her from a fan.The moment Amouranth counted out a whopping $70,000 in cash was captured in the video.A brand new all-expenses-paid iPhone was also inside, along with the number of a paid-for bodyguard service and a taser.It comes after the American cosplayer alleged that her husband, who she has separated from, was being abusive and controlling.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Eddie Jones sacked as England rugby coachHive of bees take over Australian fire hydrantElectrician builds magical 30,000-bulb Christmas lights display at home
Who Is Abigail Spencer? She and Meghan Markle Are Very Close
The Spice Girls once sang, "If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." Since we already consider ourselves lovers of Meghan Markle, we're now interested in getting to know her gal pals. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, we learn about how Harry...
Allegations Raised Against Nick Carter Put His Future With the Backstreet Boys in Jeopardy
Content warning: This article contains discussions of sexual assault. A lot has changed as of late in the world of the Backstreet Boys. Although he wasn't a member of the group, the death of Aaron Carter on Nov. 5, 2022, shocked fans worldwide, and left the group reeling in the wake of it all. Now, things are getting serious once again as Aaron's brother, Nick Carter, has had some serious sexual assault allegations raised against him.
'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap
Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
What Is a Blackamoor Brooch? A Member of the British Royal Family Faced Backlash for Wearing One
A new docuseries on Netflix — Harry & Meghan — chronicles the tumultuous love story between the royal couple of Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle. The show strives to provide a different side to the romance between them, which was subject to intense coverage and controversy over the years. It also highlights the unease within the rest of the British Royal Family when it came to their relationship.
Pete Davidson Reveals Cuddling Preferences Amid Emily Ratajkowski Romance: ‘I Like Being Both Spoons’
Sharing his snuggling habits! Pete Davidson revealed whether he prefers to be the big spoon or the little spoon in a new video. “I like being both spoons,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, told Eli Manning in a clip shared via their new joint Instagram account, which launched on Wednesday, December 7. “I […]
