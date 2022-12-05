ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair

Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’

They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
OK! Magazine

'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos

While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
In Touch Weekly

Amy Robach Joked About ‘GMA’ Drama in Reese Witherspoon Interview: ‘We Could Give You Plotlines’

Amy Robach joked about behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America more than a month before her alleged romance with coanchor T.J. Holmes was uncovered. While interviewing The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon on October 4, the actress asked if her show “hit home a little bit?” Amy, 49, was quick to fire back with a smile, “Well, we could give you a few plot lines,” putting her hand up to her mouth as if she was spilling a secret.
Distractify

Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad

The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
The Independent

Twitch streamer Amouranth receives $70,000 cash from anonymous viewer

One of the most popular female Twitch streamers live-broadcasted her unboxing of a mysterious package sent to her from a fan.The moment Amouranth counted out a whopping $70,000 in cash was captured in the video.A brand new all-expenses-paid iPhone was also inside, along with the number of a paid-for bodyguard service and a taser.It comes after the American cosplayer alleged that her husband, who she has separated from, was being abusive and controlling.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Eddie Jones sacked as England rugby coachHive of bees take over Australian fire hydrantElectrician builds magical 30,000-bulb Christmas lights display at home
Distractify

Who Is Abigail Spencer? She and Meghan Markle Are Very Close

The Spice Girls once sang, "If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." Since we already consider ourselves lovers of Meghan Markle, we're now interested in getting to know her gal pals. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, we learn about how Harry...
Distractify

Allegations Raised Against Nick Carter Put His Future With the Backstreet Boys in Jeopardy

Content warning: This article contains discussions of sexual assault. A lot has changed as of late in the world of the Backstreet Boys. Although he wasn't a member of the group, the death of Aaron Carter on Nov. 5, 2022, shocked fans worldwide, and left the group reeling in the wake of it all. Now, things are getting serious once again as Aaron's brother, Nick Carter, has had some serious sexual assault allegations raised against him.
Distractify

'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap

Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
Distractify

What Is a Blackamoor Brooch? A Member of the British Royal Family Faced Backlash for Wearing One

A new docuseries on Netflix — Harry & Meghan — chronicles the tumultuous love story between the royal couple of Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle. The show strives to provide a different side to the romance between them, which was subject to intense coverage and controversy over the years. It also highlights the unease within the rest of the British Royal Family when it came to their relationship.
Distractify

Distractify

