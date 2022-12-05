Read full article on original website
Related
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
SFGate
Biden's Top Hostage Negotiator Details Brittney Griner's Flight Home
Roger Carstens, the Biden administration’s top hostage negotiator, said he greeted Brittney Griner at the airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a simple message: “I’m here to take you home.”. Carstens, the special presidential envoy at the State Department for hostage affairs, laid out more...
SFGate
Iranian Director Vahid Jalilvand Says Protests Have Led to a Change in Spirit That Is ‘Irreversible’: ‘People Are Fighting for Their Inalienable Rights’
Iranian director Vahid Jalilvand’s psychological thriller “Beyond the Wall,” which premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival, was described in the Variety review as a “morbidly violent allegory for the effects of state-sponsored trauma on the individual that places contemporary Iranian society somewhere on the map between the sixth and seventh circles of hell.”
SFGate
Man accused of making Lockerbie bomb is in U.S. custody, authorities say
A Libyan man accused of making a bomb that killed hundreds of people aboard an American passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, almost 34 years ago is in U.S. custody, officials said Sunday. A spokesman for the Justice Department said Abu Agila Masud is expected to make his first court appearance...
Comments / 0