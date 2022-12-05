Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/9)
Head coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely active this week in both 2023 recruiting and the transfer portal.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Comments / 0