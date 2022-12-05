Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
30 + Bird Cross Stitch Patterns
This roundup of Cross stitch patterns is dedicated to Birds. Create your own Bird Cross stitch project from the patterns below. I have tried to include bird projects of all abilities with some more advanced than others. I have also included free and paid patterns to inspire you. These patterns...
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Sampler Counted Cross Stitch Chart
The magical atmosphere of Christmas is tangible in this adorable sampler by the cross-stitch brand Oven – this is a beautiful piece to get you in the festive mood!. This free pattern uses 11 colors of the DMC palette and can be stitched on a canvas of your choice.
Recycled Crafts
Tall Christmas Layout with Unique Stamped Title
I love the mix of fonts Kerri used for the title on her Tall Christmas Layout! She combined stamped letters, numbers and greenery stamped with Distress Inks, there’s also typing to create a unique title and journaling section at the bottom of the page. Over top are 4 photos in a grid and a little stamped label sticking out.
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Hang-Ups! Plastic Canvas Pattern
Hang these plastic canvas Christmas holiday decorations in your window or entryway for a festive effect; the Shining Star may also be utilized as a tree topper. Shining Star and Silver Bells are embroidered with Metallic Craft Cord on 7-count plastic canvas. Size: Shining Star: 1″W x 10 1/4″Across x...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Recycled Crafts
A Wintry Mix Quilt Pattern
A Wintry Mix Quilt Pattern celebrating the season with fantastic trees, stunning snowflakes, cups of cocoa, and wonderful mittens. Gather festive fabrics to create a collection of comforts for the coldest months of the year. Sizes when completed:. 49.5″ x 59.5″ cover quilt. 54.5″ x 64.5″ bonus layout...
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
Recycled Crafts
Tips and Tricks for Stamping Winter Scene Cards
I love creating little scenes on my cards, it’s probably my go to when stamping. One of the Queens of making scenes is Sandy Allnock, I find her cards so inspirational and she’s so generous with her tutorials and ideas. She’s sharing a new video full of tips and tricks to stamp out wonderful scenes for winter and Christmas cards using stamps from Colorado Stamp Company.
Recycled Crafts
11 Ways To Transform A Dollar Tree Candle
This post lists 11 different ways to transform a Dollar Store Glass Candle. By adding a little DIY you can create a candle that is festive or seasonal. I have tried to give you a variety of different techniques for transforming your glass jar Dollar tree candles. These plain candles are a great bulk buy, as you can use them for any time of the year, perfect for gift giving as well.
Recycled Crafts
Santa Flat Shaker Card
Pre-made shaker pockets are a quick and easy way to create a shaker card without all the foam tape, acetate, etc. You simply stamp your cardstock, slide it into the pocket, add some sequins and seal it up. Amy R. used a Santa stamp from Honey Bee stamps to create her flat and shaker and she’s sharing a how to video on her blog.
dcnewsnow.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Recycled Crafts
Gathered Sleeve Sweatshirt Sewing Tutorial
Add a gathered sleeve to the next sweatshirt you sew! Life Sew Savory shows how to make this fun sleeve variation when sewing a sweatshirt. Her tutorial shows how to make this sweatshirt in both children and adult sizes. [photo credit: Life Sew Savory]
momcollective.com
Chicken Coop Scope Creep Part 2
Well, winter is setting in and we’ve finally got something nearly done! Last you heard, we had a deck in the works and that was about it. We had hoped to have things done sooner as we had family in town at one point (which was then skewed by a baby arriving to us three weeks early), friends were able to help us out (before.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Lights I Spy Printable
Here’s one for kids learning their colors and counting. This printable I spy game is covered with colored Christmas lights for kids to find and count. It’s super low prep but you do need a color printer. Or maybe print it in black and white, have the kids color it and then they can count how many lights they made each color?
Ciara Is Feeling the Christmas Spirit With a Festive Costume and a Holiday Version of ‘Better Thangs’
The R&B star channeled Mrs. Claus in her latest Tweet.
Recycled Crafts
December Daily Album
Ali Edwards is doing a December Daily album for the Holidays this year. Her album design has lots of acetate and vellum for see through layers, pocket pages, daily countdown layouts, shaker pages, loads of ribbon, felt, shaped pages and lots more. She’s sharing tons of photos of her layouts...
Comments / 0