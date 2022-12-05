ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPrv1. Houston (37)8-0150212. Texas (14)6-0147323. Virginia (3)7-0141634. Purdue (8)8-0141155. UConn9-0129586. Kansas8-1113197. Tennessee7-11046138. Alabama7-11029119. Arkansas7-110211110. Arizona7-11013411. Auburn8-08531512. Baylor6-2841613. Maryland8-08112214. Indiana7-17591015. Duke8-27451716. Kentucky6-25961917. Illinois6-25541618. Gonzaga5-35171419. UCLA7-24792120. Iowa St.7-13762321. Creighton6-3346722. San Diego St.6-22652423. Mississippi St.8-0187-24. TCU6-1113-25. Ohio St.6-28125

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton is newcomer of the year. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is coach of the year. Stroud and Campbell are among five unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first team in voting by 22 media members who cover the conference. Others are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig. The first team includes six players from conference...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change on Thursday, effective immediately. Students could receive payment as long it is not related to their performance, doesn't suggest the endorsement or...
TENNESSEE STATE
Leader Telegram

WNBA star Brittney Griner a generational talent on the court

PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner's 10-month imprisonment in Russia on drug charges came to an end on Thursday, spreading relief and joy across sports world and beyond. It's unknown if and when she might return to a basketball court. But if she does, women's basketball will get back a generational talent. On the court, Griner was a dominant force in leading Baylor to the 2012 NCAA championship, then...
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard to offer first graduate programs  Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Leader Telegram

EC North's growing team prepares to host Husky Invitational

One of the toughest yearly high school wrestling tournaments in the state is taking place this Saturday at Eau Claire North High School. The 59th Husky Wrestling Invitational will feature 34 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota, including two returning team state champions, Kaukauna (Wisconsin) and Simley (Minnesota), and five total state qualifying teams. Individually, the boy’s tournament will have 56 individual returning state qualifiers from Wisconsin and Minnesota and the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy