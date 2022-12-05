ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour

Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’

They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
BOSTON, MA
Entertainment | Celebrity News

Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident

Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
BBC

Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?

'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
BBC

Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester

Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
BBC

London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000

Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
BBC

First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns

Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
BBC

Neil Wagner: Yorkshire sign New Zealand paceman for 10 Championship games

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner for the first 10 Championship games of the 2023 season. The 36-year-old left-armer has taken 246 wickets in 59 Tests, and 795 in all first-class cricket. He has previous county experience with Northamptonshire, Lancashire and Essex. "His record in first-class cricket...
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy