NME
Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour
Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’
They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident
Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
BBC
Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester
Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
BBC
London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000
Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
BBC
West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-33 as visitors secure comfortable ODI series win
England 260 (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56); Matthews 3-50 West Indies 118 (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80); Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9 England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua. Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for...
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
Britain reviews financial rules to bolster City's global clout
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain set out a raft of measures on Friday to bolster the City of London's role as a global financial centre, under strain since Brexit ushered in new competition from Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt.
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
BBC
Neil Wagner: Yorkshire sign New Zealand paceman for 10 Championship games
Yorkshire have signed New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner for the first 10 Championship games of the 2023 season. The 36-year-old left-armer has taken 246 wickets in 59 Tests, and 795 in all first-class cricket. He has previous county experience with Northamptonshire, Lancashire and Essex. "His record in first-class cricket...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
