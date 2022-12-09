Visit Cameron for ornament hunt, lighted parade, photos with Santa

The Charles "Babe" Cook family invites the public to the third annual Cameron Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m. Parade units will line up on Third Street with the parade to proceed west to 11th Street. Coordinator Colleen Bender said more than 20 units have signed up, and she welcomes any others interested in participating to contact her at 715-418-5904 — or just show up on Third Street.

Before the parade, starting at 4:30 p.m., all ages have a chance to hunt for eight ornaments hidden outdoors throughout the downtown area. When found, return to the Christmas tree area in the center of the village to receive a $25 gift certificate to a Cameron business.

After the parade, Santa will welcome youngsters to sit in his new sleigh for a photo with him, also by village Christmas tree. He will hand out candy canes or other holiday treats. A longtime tradition, this is the 62nd year for Santa to visit the village.