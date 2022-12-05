ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Central Florida to take on the struggling Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO - Victims of eight consecutive contests, the Orlando Magic (5-19), will hope to snap that losing streak tonight on its home court.

But standing in its way is none other than the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference match-up.

Will the Bucks Big Three Play?

Currently sitting in sole possession of second place in the East, the Bucks have won 16 of its first 22 games without the trifecta of Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton logging a minute on the court together.

Antetokounmpo and Holiday have been relatively healthy all year long, missing just nine games combined between the two.

However, wrist surgery sidelined Middleton for the first 20 games of the year, making his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Holiday sat out with a knee injury.

With the trio on the court together, the Bucks are a legitimate title contenders and could make things tough for this young Magic roster.

Can Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Continue Pushing the Pace?

When Anthony and Fultz were plugged back into the lineup Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic were receiving instant backcourt depth.

And regardless of how they both performed after extended absences, it was a sigh of relief following back-to-back games with less than ten players available.

Losses aside, both guards have played fairly well individually in their returns.

Anthony, who missed 16 games because of a torn right internal oblique, has averaged 14 points (on 50% shooting ) 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25.5 minutes.

While Fultz, who made his season debut in that game against the Hawks after missing the first 21 games of the season with a fractured toe, has averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes.

Will the Magic Keep it Close?

During its current cold stretch, Orlando's biggest obstacle has been the holes dug over the first half.

With its 121-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the Magic have lost six games this season when trailing by double figures in the second half.

The problem?

Five of those have came during this current losing streak.

Prior to the slide, Orlando was keeping games close, especially against playoff bound rosters, with nine of their first 16 games decided by eight points or less.

That number will be one to look out for tonight, as Milwaukee heads into the contest 9.5 point favorites.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

