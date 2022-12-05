ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Memphis Grizzlies

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight's game at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Butler is dealing with knee soreness. After a seven-game absence, Butler returned for last Friday's win against the Boston Celtics. He had 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Here's the preview for tonight's game:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FedEx Forum

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +2

VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

GRIZZLIES

F Dillon Brooks

F Jaren Jackson Jr

C Steven Brooks

G Ja Morant

G John Konchar

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on his teammates: "I see the way that they put their bodies on the line. Just the fact that everybody is stepping into roles when guys are down and guys are out. I love that because you never know when your number is going to be called. But every time somebody's number is called, they're always ready."

