wrestlingheadlines.com
Tommy Dreamer Says IMPACT Attendance Has Risen Due To Mickie James and “Last Rodeo” Storyline
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio ECW legend and show co-host Tommy Dreamer spoke about the Last Rodeo storyline going on in IMPACT Wrestling, which features top female superstar Mickie James promising to retire from the sport if she suffers one more loss in the Knockouts division. Dreamer...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Miz Shares Funny Story Of Getting Cut From A Varsity Basketball Team Because Of His Dad
Former two-time WWE champion The Miz recently appeared on the Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner program, where the A-lister shared a funny story of getting cut from his high school varsity basketball team, and how it was all due to his dad getting into a fight with the coach. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Stars Reportedly Suffer the Same Injury In War Games, Sheamus Working Hurt
Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered the same injury during the recent War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. We noted before how Reigns suffered an injury to his left eardrum while taking a slap from Kevin Owens during the War Games match, which Reigns was upset over backstage. McIntyre announced this week that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to compete on tonight’s SmackDown, where he was scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. It was reported that McIntyre wanted to wrestle, but WWE officials would not allow it. The only details available then were that McIntyre was dealing with a minor injury, and that it was not expected to be a long-term situation as he was set to be back in action on the post-Christmas tour of live events.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Carmelo Hayes Sends Message to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Other Top WWE Stars
WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars, including Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hayes has talked about wanting to face Rollins in previous interviews, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Doesn’t Think There’s “No Money To Be Made” In CM Punk vs. The Elite Match
CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW World Tag League Finals Set
At Sunday’s NJPW event, the finals for the 2022 World Tag League tournament was determined as Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL beat Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. It secured the Aussie Open’s spot in the final. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI bested T.M.D.K. (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to earn their way to the final.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Reveals That There Were Talks Of A TNA World Title Run As Broken Matt, Names Star He Wanted To Help Elevate
On the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hrdy discussed his time in TNA, and reveals that if he and his brother Jeff had re-signed there were talks of him becoming world champion as his “Broken Matt” character, a run he wouldn’t have wanted to last long as he saw it as an opportunity to elevate a star who is now on the WWE roster. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Deadline Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join us for live Deadline coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature a panel discussion, plus the entrant order reveals for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The main show will then air live at 8pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says He Approached WWE About Birthday Celebration, Reveals That A Milk Truck Was Originally Involved
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic Hero spoke about his recent birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown, revealing that he was the one who approached WWE about doing something since they were in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle later adds that originally he was going to do something with a milk truck similar to his famous milk truck segment during the Attitude Era. It should be noted that this was taped prior to SmackDown’s episode. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. Madi and Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay and Kayla Kassidy.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Final Battle Betting Odds
ROH will hold its Final Battle event on Saturday. The event will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (-250) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+175) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c)...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bron Breakker Thinks This WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. The two are dating in real life. Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo on NXT. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says Watching Daniel Bryan’s Triumph At WrestleMania 30 Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with The Ringer about a wide range of pro-wrestling subjects, which included the DMD revealing the match that made her fall in the love with the sport. That match was Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson)’s incredible triumph at WrestleMania XXX,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
PWG Announces Top Talents as Final BOLA 2023 Entrants, Daniel Garcia Reacts, Note on the Number of Participants
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has finalized the line-up for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. Konosuke Takeshita was announced as the sixteenth entrant. This will be his BOLA debut, but he’s worked two PWG shows in the past. He defeated Aramis at PWG Delivering The Goods on May 1 of this year, then came up short against PWG World Champion & ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, with the title on the line, at PWG Nineteen on July 3.
wrestlingheadlines.com
EC3 Praises MJF, Why He Thinks CM Punk Helped MJF Become The Full Package
The latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast was top industry star EC3, who spoke on a number of different subjects, most notably his thoughts on current AEW world champion MJF, and how he believes the Salt Of The Earth has finally become the total package. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Sasha Banks Notes from WWE, AEW, NJPW, Others
As noted earlier today, it’s been reported that NJPW is bringing Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) to their Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, which is scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome, and January 21 from the Yokohama Arena. There’s no word yet on what capacity Banks will be there in, or if she’s appearing in front of the crowd, but NJPW is set to bring her to the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold. AEW Dynamite – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold. WWE SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photo: Shotzi Shows Off X-Ray Of Broken Hand
Shotzi was attacked in the parking lot by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Rousey and Baszler slammed Shotzi’s hand in a car door. Shotzi suffered a broken hand in storyline as a result of the attack. Shotzi was advertised to face Baszler on the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Positive Health Update On Barry Windham , Said To Be Stabilized Following Heart Attack
We reported last week that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world champion Barry Windham had suffered a sudden heart attack that required an emergency procedure, but some good news has just surfaced. Windham’s niece, Mika Rotuna, has announced on Twitter that he is stabilized and no longer in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says Trent Seven “Could Appear” For AEW or ROH In the Future
Former NXT UK superstar Trent Seven made his AEW debut on this past Friday’s edition of Rampage, where the Moustache Mountain member unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic championship in a very competitive matchup. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Seven’s status with AEW at last night’s...
