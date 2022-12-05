Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered the same injury during the recent War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. We noted before how Reigns suffered an injury to his left eardrum while taking a slap from Kevin Owens during the War Games match, which Reigns was upset over backstage. McIntyre announced this week that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to compete on tonight’s SmackDown, where he was scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. It was reported that McIntyre wanted to wrestle, but WWE officials would not allow it. The only details available then were that McIntyre was dealing with a minor injury, and that it was not expected to be a long-term situation as he was set to be back in action on the post-Christmas tour of live events.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO