Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
ringsidenews.com
Brandi Rhodes Having Massive Twitter Problems
Brandi Rhodes has been in the wrestling realm for a while now. Apart from being a diva, she has also done very well as a businesswoman. Despite all that success, she is currently locked out of Twitter, and as a result, she cannot do podcasts anymore. Rhodes took to Instagram...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Said He Showed AEW Talent ‘The Sky Wasn’t Falling’ After All Out Brawl
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in various promotions all over the world in his career which has spanned more than 30 years. He is a very well-respected veteran and clearly, his experience is sorely needed in AEW – especially after all the drama surrounding All Out.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
ringsidenews.com
Apollo Crews Reacts To CM Punk’s WWE Return Rumors
CM Punk was not happy with his booking after spending nearly two years as the top star in WWE. In the end, the Chicago native left the Stamford-based promotion on a sour note. Punk returned to the squared circle after seven years, when he made his AEW debut in 2021.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Says Good Riddance To William Regal After AEW Exit
William Regal surprised the entire wrestling community when he showed up at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Following his debut, he quickly formed the Blackpool Combat Club. That faction featured two of AEW’s top stars, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Now, the BCC is no more, and Chris Jericho seems very happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks Went Off-Script During AEW Promo On MJF
Ricky Starks is one of the most talented performers on the AEW roster today. The former FTW Champion completed his transition from heel to babyface a couple of months ago, and now he’s set to take on MJF for the AEW World Championship. Starks won the AEW World Title...
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Doing ‘Everything They Can’ To Keep The New Day Around
Tag team champions, Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, were interrupted by the New Day as they recited a Christmas poem dressed as Santa Claus and an elf on WWE NXT. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged them to a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline, surprising the WWE Universe. However, Shawn Michaels recently revealed that he hopes to see New Day make more than just one NXT appearance.
ringsidenews.com
X-Pac Wrestling For WWE NXT Is Not Out Of The Question
X-Pac was one of the more underrated wrestlers and Hall of Famers to come out of the Monday Night Wars during the 1990s. He was a phenomenal in-ring talent and put on classic matches with Scott Hall and Bret “The Hitman” Hart during his time in WWE. Now there is a possible interest in Waltman to wrestle again in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Is Current Favorite To Win At ROH Final Battle
Chris Jericho has accomplished a lot of things throughout his 3-decade-long career and continues to be respected even now. Le Champion has been a huge star in AEW since the very beginning and is now set for a huge title match very soon. The Ocho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become...
Comments / 0