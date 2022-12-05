Read full article on original website
Beryl “Chris” McIntire
Beryl Stella “Chris” McIntire, 83, passed away December 6, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of her family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Beryl was born to Bartholomew and Elsie Wilford in Bedford, England, on June 10, 1939. She was their only child. She attended grammar school where she learned French, Latin, and German languages. In the latter stages of World War II, she remembered war planes flying over her home in England in the dead of night, as blackout curtains covered their windows. While Beryl was on holiday to the Island of Wight with family friends at the age of 13, her father passed away unexpectedly.
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Former softball coach suing ISU over firing involving student baby adoption
POCATELLO — A former Idaho State University softball coach is suing the university over her apparent firing. ISU, along with University President Kevin Satterlee and Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, are among the defendants in a lawsuit filed in November. Documents filed on behalf of Jamie Wiggins claim that ISU,...
Christmas concert in Idaho Falls will feature world-renowned violinist, Irish soprano and bestselling author
IDAHO FALLS – Grammy-nominated artist and renowned concert violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is returning to eastern Idaho next week, and she’s bringing a few guests with her for a performance. “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” is back for its third year at the Idaho Falls Civic...
Biz Buzz: Dental hygienists open teeth-whitening business in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – McKenzie McIntire and Miranda Blair enjoy serving clients full-time as dental hygienists, but now they’re providing another dental service through a new side venture. The Idaho Falls women are the co-owners of Fresh Teeth Whitening at 140 North Corner Avenue, Ste. D in Idaho Falls....
No fouls in the driveway for Bengal disruptor Spink
Idaho State women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski was having coffee with former Eastern Washington Coach Wendy Schuller in Cheney, Wash. last winter, when Schuller mentioned a girl who was playing on her daughter’s AAU basketball team. “She told me, ‘Hey, there’s this kid I love,’ “ Sobolewski recalled. “ ‘She’s just tough as nails and works her butt off. I don’t know if you guys have any open scholarships, but you guys should take a look at her.’ “ ...
Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Pocatello, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Pocatello. The Twin Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Pocatello High School on December 06, 2022, 18:00:00. The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 06, 2022, 18:30:00.
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
What would Rexburg look like without BYU-I?
It’s hard to think of Rexburg without thinking of BYU-Idaho. “We are all so intertwined,” said Brett Sampson, managing director of University Relations and decades-long resident of Rexburg. “It would be a very small town without BYU-I. There are some really nice small towns in Idaho, but this community has grown and is as big and thriving as a smaller town because of BYU-I and its growth.”
Rob Vandewiele III
Felix Robert “Rob” Vandewiele III, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church
POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
Bannock County Veterans Services remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor on its 81st anniversary
POCATELLO — Dozens gathered near Pocatello’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in the frigid morning cold Wednesday to once again pay their respects for the 2,403 lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941 in Hawaii. The tradition began decades ago with Pocatello native, retired U.S. Navy Chief Christopher Harame, a...
We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their...
Falls Valley Elementary students reading for a cause and they need your help
IDAHO FALLS – Learning how to read is the cornerstone of a child’s education and instilling a lifelong love of reading hinges largely on their accessibility to books. Falls Valley Elementary in Idaho Falls kicked off a read-a-thon for students earlier this month. Through Dec. 16, students are being asked to read 20 minutes a day. Teachers are helping to make it more engaging by giving them assignments to read in different locations. Some assignments have included reading under a Christmas tree or reading in their pajamas while drinking hot chocolate.
