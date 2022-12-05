ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Elon Musk’s history with OpenAI—the maker of AI chatbot ChatGPT—as told by ChatGPT itself

ChatGPT has been making waves this week following its test release by OpenAI, the company behind it. The artificial intelligence chatbot has evoked amazed, amused, and concerned reactions to it and generally created major buzz on social media. Many have speculated ChatGPT will disrupt Google’s search business. It can also debug code, write in a famous author’s voice, and help students cheat, among many other things.
blockchainmagazine.net

HEXN.IO: Cutting-Edge Crypto Lending Platform Launches Advance Payment System

HEXN.IO, a leading global cryptocurrency lending platform, continues to delight its users. The team recently introduced a new feature: Advance Payments. The company isn’t going to stop and plans to bring even more innovative offerings to the crypto world in the future: a simple and accessible smart exchange, loan services, and trading bots are currently in development.

