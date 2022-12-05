ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rangers fan shareholder group to vote against reappointment of club chairman

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Rangers fan shareholder group Club 1872 will vote against the reappointment of Ibrox chairman Douglas Park at the club’s annual general meeting.

A poll of members drew only 29 per cent support for Park’s reappointment.

Club 1872 holds about five per cent of the club’s shareholding while former chairman Dave King, who owns the largest shareholding, has also been critical of his successor.

However, Park himself has a stake of 12 per cent and is likely to get enough backing at Tuesday’s meeting to retain his position.

The supporters’ group will back the reappointment of George Taylor and Julian Wolhardt as directors but will vote against two resolutions which are designed to give the board more control over the issuing of shares and equity.

Club 1872 has been critical of the way the club have been run this year and expressed frustration over a lack of communication with the Rangers board.

