Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
1 killed, 1 injured in Plains, Texas crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 380, eight miles west of Plains that left one person dead and another injured. According to a preliminary report from DPS, driver Manuel Rafael Ortega, 40, of Midland, Texas, and passenger...
13-year-old ECISD student arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Wilson & Young Middle School for threatening to get a gun and shoot up the school. According to ECISD, the boy was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a firearm on Campus or Bus.
Street race ends in arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
One dead after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Ward County on December 2. 19-year-old Christopher Ortiz of Pecos was killed in the crash on Interstate 20 at 10:15 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Ortiz, driving a 2003 Ford Explorer, was traveling westbound on...
Bicyclist injured in DWI crash, one arrested
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and seriously injured a bicyclist in a crash. James Thomas Allen, 32, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on […]
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021. According to original information from Odessa Police...
Fort Stockton PD makes student arrest
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Fort Stockton Police Department Facebook page, FSPD school resource officers, received a threat to one of the schools. School Officials and FSPD immediately took action and handled the situation after further investigation, a suspect was identified and processed. This is all the...
ECUD offers general manager position to outgoing Ector County Judge
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During its scheduled board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Ector County Utility District offered its newly created general manager position to outgoing Ector County Judge Debi Hays. The move, labeled as “Agenda Item 4″ on the ECUD Meeting Notice, was also on the November agenda....
Odessan charged with continuous family violence
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after the Odessa Police Department responded multiple times to complaints of abuse. Marquis Douglas, 31, has been charged with Continuous Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on October 4, OPD officers responded to a home on Eastland Avenue to investigate a […]
ECISD student arrested after threat to shoot administrator
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Billy Ray McPherson (Bill)
Billy Ray McPherson (Bill), 77, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1945, in Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, to the late Edith (Debord) and Joseph Cullen McPherson. Bill graduated from North Hopkins High School. He was a basketball coach for...
Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County needs a new juvenile justice center. “We have a lot of structural problems with the building,” said Maria Sosa, the Ector County Assistant Chief of Juvenile Probation. Not to mention a new setup to hold children. “Right now, it’s just a great,...
OPD warns of kidnapping scam
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community of a kidnapping ransom scam that has some people in the Basin on high alert. Yesterday, OPD said it responded to two local banks in reference to a possible robbery. In both instances, the investigation revealed that a robbery had not occurred but that […]
Odessa woman pleads to guilty to tax fraud
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The owner of an Odessa-based tax service pleaded guilty today in federal court to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rita Elia Sanchez, owner and operator of Rita’s Tax Service, willfully and knowingly helped prepare false Forms […]
Odessan accused of damaging unfinished homes for copper wire
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument. According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police […]
OPD warns public about imposter Facebook account
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning Odessans about a fake Facebook account that’s impersonating the department. Odessa police know that open and honest communication with the public is essential for them doing their jobs effectively and protecting the public, and they don’t want an imposter Facebook account jeopardizing that trust. “One of […]
Top 10 Things That Prove You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a pickup) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
Convicted drunk driver sentenced to 20 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan today announced that an Odessa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a drunk driving arrest from 2020. Dessirae Keneson, 38, was charged with a felony because of her previous drunk driving convictions. Jail records indicate Keneson was arrested on April 19, 2020 […]
