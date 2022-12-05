ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Heritage of India Society donates $30K to ULM for India Scholarship

By Latrisha Parker
 4 days ago
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Heritage of India Society, a local organization, recently donated $30,000 to the University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation to establish the Heritage of India Scholars Scholarship. The scholarship will help deserving undergraduate and graduate students of Indian descent succeed academically at ULM.

We hope to support and inspire our new generation with the tools to carve their own path through education and motivate others in the community to do the same, By supporting younger generations, we can continue to build and sustain a prosperous community.

Latha Jois, president of the Heritage of India Society

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

