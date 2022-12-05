Read full article on original website
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station
A $50,000 Powerball ticket has been sold at an Indianapolis gas station in Monday night's $89 million jackpot drawing.
Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting […]
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
Man found dead in Tuxedo Park neighborhood, ruled homicide
An investigation into a homicide is underway after police found a person deceased on the city's east side early Thursday.
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
WIBC.com
License Plate Readers Lead To Massive Cocaine Bust In Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It was license plate readers that led to an eventual cocaine bust in Plainfield by Indianapolis Metro Police. IMPD Sgt. Paul McDonald says Tuesday morning they were tipped off by other law enforcement agencies that a semi-truck with a possible load of cocaine might be on its way toward Indianapolis. Not long after that, they say license plate readers pinged the truck near Terre Haute.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
IMPD: 70 year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in downtown Indy; car found in Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a 70-year-old […]
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand.
