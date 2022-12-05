ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

License Plate Readers Lead To Massive Cocaine Bust In Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It was license plate readers that led to an eventual cocaine bust in Plainfield by Indianapolis Metro Police. IMPD Sgt. Paul McDonald says Tuesday morning they were tipped off by other law enforcement agencies that a semi-truck with a possible load of cocaine might be on its way toward Indianapolis. Not long after that, they say license plate readers pinged the truck near Terre Haute.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy