ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Man arrested in shooting at Stuart apartment

A Fort Pierce man wanted in a shooting at an apartment complex in Stuart on Saturday was arrested Tuesday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas, 20, surrendered to Martin County Sheriff’s warrants detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task force after the Martin County home he was hiding became surrounded by law enforcement, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported. At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street in Fort Pierce. They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy