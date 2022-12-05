ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NACE receives awards

By Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
NEWBERRY — At the S.C. Department of Education Office of Adult Education Annual’s “Celebrating Our Education Awards Ceremony and Luncheon” on Friday, October 28, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Newberry Adult Continuing Center (NACE), was the recipient of three awards.

Rudean Harris, a student at NACE, received the “Outstanding Adult Learner of the Year” award in Tan 1. The adult learner award goes to an adult learner who overcomes difficulties, but continues to pursue his/her education, helps other students, and manages adult responsibilities.

NACE was one of eleven programs in the state that received the “Stepped Up to the Plate Award.” This award was given to programs that developed creative ways to address the needs of the students during the years of the pandemic.

Patricia Armfield was the state winner of the “College and Career Navigator of the Year” award. This award goes to someone who demonstrates dedication to this position.

