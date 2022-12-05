For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Paul. While this big guy is a little shy, he’s sure to warm up to you after getting to know you! He’s recently been surrendered by his owners of ten years, due to their living situation changing. Paul is still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view him or any other available pet from this shelter on their Petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO