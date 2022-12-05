Read full article on original website
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Toys for Tots
For today’s What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Janel Doyle! She spoke to us about Toys for Tots in Southern Kentucky. This Toys for Tots program is ran by the Franklin R. Sousley, Marine Corps League, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This program serves Warren, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Adair, Taylor, Allen and Letcher Counties in Southern Kentucky. Each county has it’s own method of securing and distributing toys for less fortunate children. For more information about where you can donate, click here.
wnky.com
Power restored in downtown BG after morning outage hits 800 customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You may have noticed your drive to work was a little on the dark side this morning – that’s due to a circuit loss. BGMU released a statement on Twitter this morning saying that over 800 customers in the downtown Bowling Green area lost power this morning.
wnky.com
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
wnky.com
Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
wnky.com
Bowling Green city manager, Salvation Army discuss $4M homeless plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The plan proposed by Mayor Todd Alcott has recently been approved to help curb the homelessness situation Bowling Green faces. Out of the 4 million dollars Alcott proposed to the city commissioners and non-profits in Bowling Green that have an interest in assisting the homeless population, 2 million of that is going toward remodeling and maintaining the old family thrift store building owned by the Salvation Army which has long been used for storage.
wnky.com
KSP Shop with a Trooper helps fulfill Christmas wishes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Meijer store in Bowling Green, Kentucky State Police from Post 3 shopped with kids for the holiday season. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy told News 40 there were about 50 kids and 19 families shopping with them on the night of Dec. 8. Priddy...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Paul
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Paul. While this big guy is a little shy, he’s sure to warm up to you after getting to know you! He’s recently been surrendered by his owners of ten years, due to their living situation changing. Paul is still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view him or any other available pet from this shelter on their Petfinder website, here.
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPECIAL – The Nutcracker
For today’s Sunrise Special, we met with Ava Coffman and Norbe Risco from an upcoming Nutcracker performance! You can view this local performance at Van Meter Hall on WKU’s campus this weekend on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm. For more information about this event, click here.
wnky.com
Rian’s Fatted Calf rebuilds and reflects recovery approaching tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When December’s deadly tornadoes struck almost one year ago, Bowling Green’s beloved Rian’s Fatted Calf lay destroyed in the aftermath. “When the tornado came it was very surreal,” said owner Rian Barefoot. “I was just blown away by what had happened.”
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
wnky.com
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
wnky.com
Free live Christmas tree flame-retardant ‘dipping’
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you prefer a real fir versus faux… there is one important step to take before bringing your Christmas tree home. The Glasgow Fire Department has been dipping Christmas trees for residents for the last decade. Firefighters use a flame retardant solution that decreases any...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
wnky.com
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
wnky.com
Website threat targets local schools, superintendents talk safety decisions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local authorities and the FBI are investigating an anonymous post threatening Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School as well as Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. The violent threat against students came in through a Lexington-based website Wednesday...
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
