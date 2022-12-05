ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heathrow Airport employs Dave the robot dog

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iw30u_0jXzz9WR00

Heathrow Airport has employed a robotic dog called Dave in a bid to improve efficiency and safety on major construction projects.

Dave is a robot developed by Boston Dynamics, an American engineering and robotic company, and is being trialed in partnership with Mace, a global consultancy and construction company, with Dave providing 3D laser scans of the ongoing refurbishment of a 1960’s cargo tunnel at Heathrow Airport.

Mark Reynolds, group chairman and chief executive of Mace said: “The introduction of our new robot colleague, Dave, at Heathrow is a fantastic demonstration of the future of our industry. Robots will never replace people in construction – but this pilot shows how they have the potential to drive greater efficiency, capture records digitally and improve safety and delivery.”

Mace’s Heathrow project chose to call their new colleague Dave after holding a competition to choose a name.

The companies say their robot dog allows the project team to increase safety by reducing trips, slips and accidents – particularly in hazardous, dark, or slippery locations – while quickly retrieving data from the building site.

The data is then used alongside 3D models and augmented reality to track accuracy and progress on the renovation work to bring the tunnel – which is used to transport luggage and cargo across the airport – into compliance with new regulations.

Emma Gilthorpe, Chief Operating Officer at Heathrow, said: “Heathrow’s vision is to give passengers the best airport experience in the world and, in order to do that, we need great people, and we also need innovation. Dave the Dog has been a fantastic innovation enabling us to perform the tasks that we need to do – using robotics and automation.”

Mr Reynolds added: “Passengers at Heathrow may never notice the difference – but, hopefully, they’ll be pleased to know Dave is working round the clock to make sure the airport runs as smoothly as possible in the future.”

Mace is one of the first construction firms to adopt this technology in the UK and, if the trial is deemed to be a success, the company will look to extend the technology across other major construction projects around the UK.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say “a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change” after being honoured for their activism work in New York. Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night.
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
newschain

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HAWAII STATE
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Kate sparkles in scarlet gown and tiara amid wait for Sussexes’ Netflix show

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a sequinned red evening gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara as the royal family welcomed diplomats to Buckingham Palace while the wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries intensified. Kate joined the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen...
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix. In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.
newschain

Neil Harris set to make changes as Gillingham take on Bradford

Gillingham boss Neil Harris is expected to make changes when his side bid to end their dire League Two run against Bradford on Sunday. The Gills go into the game without a league win in nine attempts but they are boosted by Wednesday’s narrow 3-2 FA Cup win over Dagenham and Redbridge.
newschain

Banksy to sell 50 ‘unique’ screenprints to raise funds for Ukraine

Banksy has revealed they have made 50 screenprints which will be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine. The anonymous graffiti artist announced the project with the Legacy of War Foundation on Instagram, who will be using the £5,000 from each sale to purchase vehicles to evacuate citizens from the war-torn country and provide heating to communities facing a difficult winter.
newschain

Morecambe assess fitness of Ash Hunter and Jon Obika ahead of Charlton game

Boss Derek Adams will assess the fitness off Ash Hunter and Jon Obika for the visit of Charlton. Max Melbourne is pushing to start after coming off the bench as a late substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw with Exeter. Courtney Duffus is a long-term absentee for the Shrimpers.
newschain

Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seek new court hearing

A lawyer has requested a new hearing on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast Serial has already been overturned. Steve Kelly, lawyer for the family of victim Hae Min Lee, filed the request in a legal brief in...
BALTIMORE, MD
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon

A London photographer has beaten more than a million rivals to clinch a place on the first civilian trip to the moon. Rhiannon Adam, 37, who was born in Cork and is based in Hackney, is among eight artists and creatives picked by Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of continued political rancour, some politicians...
newschain

You have to have that dog in you – Jude Bellingham ready to tear into France

Jude Bellingham is ready to be England’s dog of war when they face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night. The Borussia Dortmund man has been the shining light in an England team that boasted the best group-stage record in Qatar and saw off Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 to set up a clash with reigning champions France at Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Power of attorney reforms ‘ever more important’ with ageing population

Lasting power of attorney documents are going to become “ever more important” to ensuring that people can continue to live the lives they want, a Conservative MP has warned. Stephen Metcalfe urged MPs to back his plans to streamline the process for registering lasting powers of attorney, telling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy