A while back I asked you all what some of your favorite Notre Dame football games were. As we head toward the football offseason, I’m going to write about them. The first one I’m going to look back at is Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers, 1971. I’m not sure about your experience with Notre Dame-Purdue football games, but the majority of the ones I’ve attended have been in the rain, and this one was no different. Here’s an excerpt from the November 30, 1971, Scholastic, Notre Dame Football Review, and a little commentary on the 1971 season, written by Don Kennedy.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO