Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football
In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
Notre Dame Football: 2022 Team Awards
Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 2022 college football regular season.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Basketball, football recruiting, and Michael Mayer
Notre Dame athletics is full steam ahead, as there’s news on multiple fronts this morning regarding the men’s basketball and football teams. Regarding game action, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team defeated Boston University by a score of 81-75. Cormac Ryan led the team in scoring as he was red-hot from downtown, pouring in 21 points while shooting 4-4 from beyond the arc. Trey Wertz also had a solid game going 6-12 from the field and adding 16 points with 3-6 from deep. In addition, freshman Ven-Allen Lubin had some stellar blocks, including a critical swat late in the game that helped salt away the victory.
WATCH: Quarterback Outlook for Notre Dame in 2023
It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football VS Purdue, 1971
A while back I asked you all what some of your favorite Notre Dame football games were. As we head toward the football offseason, I’m going to write about them. The first one I’m going to look back at is Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers, 1971. I’m not sure about your experience with Notre Dame-Purdue football games, but the majority of the ones I’ve attended have been in the rain, and this one was no different. Here’s an excerpt from the November 30, 1971, Scholastic, Notre Dame Football Review, and a little commentary on the 1971 season, written by Don Kennedy.
Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman
Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
WWMTCw
Former WMU football coach P.J. Fleck signs contract extension with Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Athletic Department announced Wednesday that football head coach P.J. Fleck is expected to stay until 2029. P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year, $42 million deal, which is an increase of one million per year over his previous deal, according to sports writer Matt Fortuna.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Irish Use Hot Shooting to Escape Boston Terriers 81 to 75
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team rebounded from their weekend loss to Syracuse this evening, narrowly beating the Boston Terriers 81 to 75 at home in Purcell Pavilion. The Irish were led on the night by Cormac Ryan, who scored 21 points (6-of-7 from the field and...
WNDU
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
WNDU
South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
rtands.com
South Shore Line Planning to Move South Bend Airport Station to the Other Side
What started out as a temporary location for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) station, it has remained on the east side of the South Bend Airport for years. Based on the South Shore Line operator’s Board of Trustees action last week, the decision has been made to move...
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
WISH-TV
Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
WNDU
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
WNDU
9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Miami Street around 9:45 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Officials...
Comments / 0