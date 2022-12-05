ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football

In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Basketball, football recruiting, and Michael Mayer

Notre Dame athletics is full steam ahead, as there’s news on multiple fronts this morning regarding the men’s basketball and football teams. Regarding game action, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team defeated Boston University by a score of 81-75. Cormac Ryan led the team in scoring as he was red-hot from downtown, pouring in 21 points while shooting 4-4 from beyond the arc. Trey Wertz also had a solid game going 6-12 from the field and adding 16 points with 3-6 from deep. In addition, freshman Ven-Allen Lubin had some stellar blocks, including a critical swat late in the game that helped salt away the victory.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Quarterback Outlook for Notre Dame in 2023

It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football VS Purdue, 1971

A while back I asked you all what some of your favorite Notre Dame football games were. As we head toward the football offseason, I’m going to write about them. The first one I’m going to look back at is Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers, 1971. I’m not sure about your experience with Notre Dame-Purdue football games, but the majority of the ones I’ve attended have been in the rain, and this one was no different. Here’s an excerpt from the November 30, 1971, Scholastic, Notre Dame Football Review, and a little commentary on the 1971 season, written by Don Kennedy.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman

Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site

(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka to host job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County

Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
MISHAWAKA, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
CHESTERTON, IN
WNDU

9 displaced after apartment fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nine people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Miami Street around 9:45 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy