“Buy less and buy better” has become a common refrain in fashion’s sustainability movement. But how much should we actually be buying? If a new report is anything to go by, it’s likely a lot less than you think. Researchers from Berlin’s Hot Or Cool Institute found that we should only be purchasing five new garments a year in order to stay in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, if nothing else changes. That would mean shoppers in the U.K. alone would need to reduce their consumption by up to 80 percent in some cases.

2 DAYS AGO