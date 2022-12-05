ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

247Sports

'Swiss Army knife' Quinn McCarthy has done a little bit of everything for WSU

PULLMAN -- You name it and Washington State offensive lineman Quinn McCarthy has probably done it in his four years at WSU. Every spot on the offensive line? Check. Special teams? Check. Scout team tight end? Check. McCarthy, who started WSU's last two games at left guard has been given a fitting name by offensive line coach Clay McGuire to reflect his versatility.
PULLMAN, WA
Awful Announcing

Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho angler sets new coho record

Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
LEWISTON, ID
iheart.com

President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence

Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Police release new information about a stalking incident

Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
MOSCOW, ID
