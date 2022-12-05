Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
'Swiss Army knife' Quinn McCarthy has done a little bit of everything for WSU
PULLMAN -- You name it and Washington State offensive lineman Quinn McCarthy has probably done it in his four years at WSU. Every spot on the offensive line? Check. Special teams? Check. Scout team tight end? Check. McCarthy, who started WSU's last two games at left guard has been given a fitting name by offensive line coach Clay McGuire to reflect his versatility.
Pac-12 officiating error during Oregon-Washington State game ‘embarrassing,’ commissioner George Kliavkoff says
The officiating error that led to an erroneous down during the Oregon Ducks’ win over the Washington State Cougars earlier this season was “embarrassing” and the kind of procedural error the Pac-12 is going to address in the offseason, according to conference commissioner George Kliavkoff. During the...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Standout Washington State Transfer Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State OC/WR Kasey Dunn has extended an offer to standout Washington State transfer receiver, De’Zhaun Stribling. Since announcing his intention to transfer on Dec. 5, Stribling has also announced an offer from Utah. The Cowboys had a lot of success with another former Washington State...
KIRO 7 morning team’s antics highlighted on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ as WSU, UW head into bowl season
SEATTLE — Our KIRO 7 News in the Morning team is known for a lot of things, including Michelle Millman and Nick Allard’s passion for their beloved Huskies and Cougars, respectively. The duo are now looking forward to the quickly approaching bowl season, and their banter was even...
Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
Tri-City Herald
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities
Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its “Best College Towns & Cities in America” list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Middle School closed Friday for high rate of absences due to illness
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Middle School (MMS) will be closed Dec. 9 due to a high rate of absences due to flu-like illnesses. According to the Moscow School District, MMS had an absence rate of 27%. It's the only school in the district that will be closed due to absences on Friday.
kptv.com
Idaho police release car description possibly connected to killings of 4 students
MOSCOW Idaho. (KPTV) - Police on Wednesday released a description of a car that was seen in the area of the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered three weeks ago. In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, police posted pictures of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, as...
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
iheart.com
President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence
Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
uiargonaut.com
Police release new information about a stalking incident
Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0