Central Lakes College recognized in challenge

Central Lakes College has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. CLC joins 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing:

• Participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

• Shared 2020 NSLVE reports with campus voting data

• Developed and submitted a 2022 democratic engagement action plan

• Have a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“At Central Lakes College, we believe that every voice matters,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of Central Lakes College. “Our college mission is to ‘build futures.’ We do this, in part, by creating opportunities for cultural enrichment, civic responsibility and community engagement. We are proud of our students for exercising their right to vote.”

Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge said, “College student voter turnout has increased since 2016 and this increase has been driven by students. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these champions across the country. These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN Challenge staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus.