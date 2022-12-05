ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Lumberjacks sold, team parts ways with head coach

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks are officially under new ownership after being purchased by former IHL Turner Cup Champion, Peter Herms. The United States Hockey League approved the sale Friday, ending an eight-year ownership for the BC Hockey Club LLC. In addition, the Lumberjacks also announced they will...
MUSKEGON, MI
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
