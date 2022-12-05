Read full article on original website
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold, team parts ways with head coach
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks are officially under new ownership after being purchased by former IHL Turner Cup Champion, Peter Herms. The United States Hockey League approved the sale Friday, ending an eight-year ownership for the BC Hockey Club LLC. In addition, the Lumberjacks also announced they will...
Muskegon football star Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker has died after fight with bone cancer
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a standout Muskegon High School football player, has died after a fight from a rare bone cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday, and many others shared on social media how much of a positive impact he made on the community. Muskegon's...
NCAA suspends Ferris State football player for actions following win over rivals Grand Valley State
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The NCAA has suspended a Ferris State wide receiver for his actions following the Bulldog's victory over Grand Valley State in the quarterfinals last weekend. Ferris State topped their rivals Grand Valley State, 24-21 at Lubbers Stadium last weekend. The win allows FSU to advance...
The Right Place sees positive future for West Michigan at annual economic outlook presentation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday morning, The Right Place GR gave its annual economic outlook, including its first ever state of the region report. "Given everything we've gone through over the last two years, Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well," says Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place.
West Michigan athletes bring holiday cheer, hope others will follow suit
SPARTA, Michigan — Seeing a baseball team getting together in the cold month of December may not be what you'd expect to see. But come Friday night, the Sparta High School baseball team will get together for some hard work at the Sparta Early Childhood Center. The baseball team...
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
Muskegon Co. man wins $399,391 in Fantasy 5 jackpot
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shocked last month when he won a $399,391 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery by playing Fantasy 5. The 63-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers in the Fantasy 5 game on Nov. 18, taking home the nearly $400,000 jackpot.
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
Michigan woman tells story of 'mother's intuition' that saved son from golf ball-sized tumor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kole Scarrow, 5, was just like all the other boys his age. He loves his stuffed dinosaur and squishmallows, eating birthday cupcakes with frosting and his favorite TV show, Mighty Pups. When his mother started picking up on signs that something was amiss with Kole,...
'Lights On Creston' shows off neighborhood businesses during holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock struck 6 p.m. Thursday, Creston Brewery was popping -- both downstairs in its restaurant area and upstairs inside a space known as the Golden Age. That's where the brewery hosted an artisan market that saw hundreds of visitors, in what ended up being one of the highlights of a neighborhood-wide event.
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
13 OYS's Meredith TerHaar hams it up as Mother Ginger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Monday morning Pick-Me-Up featured 13 On Your Side's own Meredith TerHaar. She was honored to be asked by the West Michigan Youth Ballet to play the hilarious role of Mother Ginger during a performance of The Nutcracker this weekend. If you aren't familiar with...
Kent Co. man wins nearly $100K from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is in disbelief after winning the $97,885 Monthly Jackpot Progressive Prize from Michigan Lottery. The 50-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the Nov. 9 drawing. “I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game I was also earning entries...
Local businesses to be showcased in Lights on Creston holiday shopping event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are right around the corner, and if you don't have your shopping done yet, not to worry! There is a great opportunity to shop small, shop local and even meet Santa at the same time!. The event is called Lights on Creston and...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon. No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!. Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.
Grand Rapids businesses push for safety downtown, others worry about criminalization of poverty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a Tuesday night meeting, Grand Rapids city leaders responded to a letter from the Chamber of Commerce. The letter was signed by more than 100 business owners and community members concerned for the health and safety of everyone downtown. They're pushing for the adoption...
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
Donations create 'Christmas miracles' for Kent County foster kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Wendy Wheeler's favorite time of the year, she and other Kent County Health and Human Services Department employees were shopping. That year, they had crossed almost everything off the list of things that local foster children wanted for Christmas. Except for one thing for...
